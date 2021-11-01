'Inching back to normal': Australia to open quarantine-free vaccinated travel with Singapore

Scott Morrison says Australia will be “slinging the doors open” to Singaporean holidaymakers from November 28.

Visitors from Singapore will be the next foreign citizens to fly to Australia in large numbers under a deal to open the international border to fully vaccinated travellers from the city state from November 21.

The tourists, workers and students will be allowed to visit Australia without needing 14 days in hotel quarantine in states that sign up to the approach, starting with New South Wales.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong finalised the deal on Sunday at the G20 summit to follow new rules that allow fully vaccinated Australians to travel to the regional neighbour under its “vaccinated travel lanes” system.

Travel to Bali is also on the agenda for Australians after Morrison met Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the summit in Rome and discussed allowing fully vaccinated Australians to travel to the island in the months ahead.

Australia opened the international border to New Zealanders on Sunday on the condition those flying in are fully vaccinated, waiving hotel quarantine if they go to NSW. But quarantine is still required upon their return to New Zealand.

It will be up to other states and territories to decide if they accept the international travellers without requiring hotel or home quarantine for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Singapore government said on October 29 that 84 per cent of its population had received two vaccine doses against Covid-19 and 15 per cent of the population had received booster shots.

That compares to 62 per cent of the total population in Australia according to federal figures released on Sunday, which also show the vaccination rate is 77 per cent among people aged 16 and over.

Morrison said Australia was “slinging its doors open” to people from Singapore after doing the same for New Zealanders.

“This means within weeks, Australia will be welcoming tourists from two of our top 10 travel destinations,” he said.

“This is the billion-dollar boost that Australia’s tourism industry has been waiting for. Step by step, everything that we know and love about Australia is inching back to normal”.

The new arrangements are for Singaporeans, not those from other countries who pass through the city state. About 417,000 visitors from Singapore travelled to Australia in the year before the pandemic, more than half of them for holidays.

The visitors from Singapore must depart from the city state to be eligible, but do not have to have spent the previous 14 days there.

While the Australian federal government has chosen to open the international border, it is up to states to decide if they will waive hotel quarantine.

The NSW government has announced that overseas travellers arriving in the state from 1 November do not have to undergo hotel quarantine as long as they are vaccinated against Covid-19 with doses recognised by Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Victoria has announced a similar approach from Monday to waive quarantine for those fully vaccinated, as long as they test negative to Covid-19 in a test taken no earlier than 72 hours before their departure for the state. They also need to do a test within 24 hours of arriving.

Queensland expects to allow some travellers from overseas without hotel quarantine when it has reached a vaccination rate of 80 per cent of the eligible population, expected to be on December 17. It will limit this to Australian citizens and residents and open it to all travellers when the vaccination rate reaches 90 per cent.