Covid-19: Australians can travel overseas again. Why can't Kiwis?

OPINION: Is New Zealand the new laughing stock of the travel world? Should it be?

Earlier this month, Anthony Dennis, editor of Traveller in The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, wrote that Australia risked becoming just that, saying its “impressionistic plan” to reopen its borders had left many overseas incredulous.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images A mother and daughter reunited at Sydney's International Airport on November 01 – the date from which fully vaccinated international travellers arriving in NSW, Victoria and ACT were no longer required to quarantine.

And yet Australia is streets ahead of New Zealand in terms of reopening to the world. From this week, fully vaccinated Australians aged 12 and over are allowed to travel again internationally without having to apply for an exemption. Children under 12 and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons can also travel overseas.

The Australian government has lifted its blanket ban on overseas travel, and updated travel advice for destinations around the world. Double jabbed Aussies returning to New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory will not have to quarantine on arrival either at home or in a hotel, provided they return a negative Covid-19 (PCR) molecular test no more than 72 hours before the first leg of their flight home. Queensland plans to scrap quarantine for international arrivals when it reaches a vaccination rate of 90 per cent, while the Northern Territory has a home quarantine plan set to begin later this month.

Our Aussie neighbours are set to welcome back visitors from Singapore from November 21, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying that this – together with the reopening to New Zealand travellers – “is the billion-dollar boost that Australia’s tourism industry has been waiting for. Step by step, everything that we know and love about Australia is inching back to normal”.

New Zealanders, meanwhile, still have no idea when they will be allowed to travel overseas again. Hell, Aucklanders still don’t know when they’ll be able to leave their own city. If Australia’s reopening plan is impressionistic, New Zealand’s is abstract in the extreme.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Australians can now travel overseas again, but Aucklanders still don’t know when they’ll be able to leave their own city.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said last week that it’s time New Zealand reopened to the world, acknowledging that “we can’t remain shut behind the walls of Fortress New Zealand”. CNN responded with an article headlined “One of the world’s most closed-off nations to start easing Covid-19 travel restrictions”. The key word there being “start”.

The Government’s new Covid-19 Protection Framework states that “soon we will be on a pathway to reopening our borders” as “high vaccination levels mean we will not have to rely so much on a tight border to keep cases out”. But details of that new pathway are scant.

So far, all we really know is that New Zealand will relax its border restrictions gradually and arrivals will be assessed on an individual basis, with their vaccination status and the country they are travelling from taken into account.

From November 14, all arrivals must be fully vaccinated and will spend seven days rather than the current 14 in MIQ followed by three days at home, and will be tested regularly. And from November 8, travellers from Saoma, Tonga and Tokelau – in addition to the Cook Islands and Niue – will be able to skip MIQ. Hipkins said Thursday that more people will be able to isolate at home from 2022, and that further relaxing of travel restrictions will be linked to vaccination rates.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Australia has removed its blanket ban on overseas travel.

“The faster New Zealanders get fully vaccinated so that we can move to the traffic light system, the faster we'll be able to open the border,” he said.

The Government hasn’t made it clear though when it plans to lift its ‘do not travel’ advisory for overseas travel. And we’re still waiting for word on when quarantine-free travel from Australia to New Zealand will resume, despite our neighbours welcoming fully vaccinated travellers back from this side of the ditch.

Auckland a potential test case for reopening

Public health expert Nick Wilson said it makes sense to simplify travel to Auckland from overseas in light of the Government’s new Covid-19 strategy.

“Given the goal of Covid-19 control in Auckland is no longer elimination, but rather to just suppress the level of community transmission so as to reduce the burden on the healthcare system, there seems to be a good case for a different approach to MIQ for Auckland.”

He suggested allowing fully vaccinated arrivals intending to stay in Auckland to bypass MIQ facilities and quarantine at home for about a week as well as undergo regular tests.

SUPPLIED University of Otago, Wellington professor Nick Wilson said ‘there’s a good case’ for a different MIQ approach for Auckland.

“As perhaps a third of people wishing to return to New Zealand might be wanting to just return to Auckland, this would help quite a lot in reducing pressure on the MIQ system.”

As long as the elimination strategy remains in place for the rest of New Zealand, MIQ stays may be needed for those heading to other parts of the country “for some months”, he said.

“Of course we also need a much tighter internal border around Auckland so that the rest of New Zealand has more time to boost vaccination levels - and even to start vaccinating five-to-11-year-olds.”

However, neither Wilson nor other experts Stuff Travel consulted are convinced New Zealand is ready to reopen more widely.

Wilson noted that we do not yet know whether New Zealand as a whole will reach a high enough vaccination rate to prevent large outbreaks. The risk of re-opening would go down, he said, if we can vaccinate five-to-11-year-olds before large outbreaks appear in other parts of the country.

90 per cent target ‘not a magic number’

Te Pūnaha Matatini principal investigator Shaun Hendy said allowing Kiwis to travel internationally right now would still present some risks.

“For a start we are still seeing case numbers rise in the Auckland outbreak despite high vaccination numbers, which means that a returning traveller could well start a new outbreak.

“While a handful of new cases would not pose a large extra risk, if we suddenly allowed the tens of thousands of Kiwis who are in the MIQ waiting list to return over a couple of weeks, we may well be introducing hundreds or thousands of new infections. That would put a big strain on our ability to manage the current outbreak, not to mention new outbreaks that would result.”

Hendy said more than 90 per cent of the eligible population should be vaccinated before Kiwis are allowed to travel overseas again. In Australia, by contrast, just 77 per cent of those aged 16 and over are double jabbed, while 88 per cent have received their first dose.

“This is not a magic number though,” Hendy said. “We will still have outbreaks after this target is reached, so I think we will also need to ask travellers to undertake periods of self-quarantine with frequent rapid or PCR tests in place for some time, even if they are vaccinated.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff University of Auckland professor Shaun Hendy Covid modeller said he thinks NZ will need to ask overseas arrivals to self-quarantine for some time, even if they are fully vaccinated.

In his view, New Zealand needs to work on the assumption that returnees will travel to regions with lower vaccination rates.

“So it will be important to keep controls in place until all parts of the country have high coverage.”

University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson also believes New Zealand is not yet ready to allow Kiwis to start travelling internationally again, noting that we have not reached the same vaccination levels as either NSW or Victoria. In NSW, 88 per cent of the population aged 16 or over are fully vaccinated, while 81 per cent of Victorians in the same age bracket are double jabbed. ACT has the highest vaccination rate in Australia with 93 per cent fully vaccinated. In New Zealand, by contrast, just 75 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Jackson also noted that many Australian academic groups criticised Australia’s decision to open up when its vaccination rate was still so low. That said, he feels it is worthwhile watching how NSW and Victoria go in terms of allowing returnees to skip quarantine as they serve as “good experiments”.

“In a few weeks we will know whether they moved too early. As the Government has already stated that 90 per cent is our threshold for making major changes, we will have the time to see what happens in Australia.”

Supplied University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson said NSW and Victoria will be interesting test cases for NZ in terms of allowing international arrivals to skip quarantine.

Jackson said New Zealand’s approach to quarantine should be incremental. Initially, he recommends requiring returnees to return negative rapid tests both before departure and upon arrival, and to take a PCR test in a short-term hotel quarantine setting.

He wouldn’t rule out a region-by-region approach similar to Australia’s, but said this would only work if there was a hard border between regions. As for when New Zealand should let overseas tourists back in, he remains unsure.

“There are a lot of groups ahead of them in the queue,” he said.

Once Kiwis are allowed to travel internationally again, Wilson is in favour of allowing the fully vaccinated to skip a stay in MIQ. He suggested they quarantine at home and undergo testing in their first 14 days back. A study he co-authored on the subject also advocates the use of masks and contact tracing to prevent overseas arrivals from triggering outbreaks.

“Then over time the home quarantine could potentially be phased down. But this could be explored now for Auckland.”

Wilson said taking into account the country a person has travelled from is also key as the Covid situation in different destinations varies dramatically.

“For example, it ranges from next to zero for someone from Western Australia at present to quite high for someone coming from the UK.”

Essentially, he feels that while Auckland may be ready to welcome overseas tourists back fairly soon, other parts of the country are unlikely to be ready for some time.

Hendy also said we should be able to substitute MIQ for self-quarantine unless people are returning from high-risk countries, particularly if new variants emerge overseas.

Like Wilson and Jackson, Hendy said it is still difficult to say when New Zealand will be ready to welcome back overseas tourists. He thinks it will depend on how well the new traffic-light system, with its reliance on vaccine passports, works - something we will get a feel for early next year.

“If it is effective and vaccination rates keep climbing, then it might be on the cards for mid-to late-2022. This is subject to no new variants emerging that evade the vaccine.”

Essentially then, while the seemingly glacial pace at which New Zealand is reopening to the world may seem frustrating, confusing or even laughable to some, experts believe our cautious, incremental approach is the right one. Our reopening plan is necessarily abstract right now, but a clearer picture should emerge once the nationwide vaccination rate reaches 90 per cent, and we move to the traffic-light system.

Auckland, as Wilson said, could prove an exception - provided we tighten up its borders.

For now though, Kiwis will probably have as much trouble explaining New Zealand’s reopening plan to those overseas as Dennis did Australia’s to the BBC World Service. Some may mock us, but we’ll get the last laugh if we manage to maintain our exceptionally low Covid-19 infection and death rates when borders finally do reopen.

This transition phase between the current alert level system with its heavy restrictions and the traffic-light system which promises to grant more freedoms to the fully vaccinated does feel like a never-ending slog at times. Here’s hoping that by this time next year we’ll be convinced it was well worth it.