Covid-19: Fully vaccinated Kiwis can skip MIQ from February

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the plan to reopen New Zealand to the world in 2022.

Fully vaccinated Kiwi travellers returning from all countries will no longer be required to stay in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) from February 14, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

New Zealand citizens and residents returning from Australia will get to bypass MIQ even earlier, starting from January 17.

Then from April 30, New Zealand will start to reopen to all fully vaccinated foreign nationals – not just New Zealand citizens or residents.

Hipkins said all travellers not required to go into MIQ will need to self-isolate for seven days, with a Covid-19 test required on arrival and a final negative test needed before entering the community.

They would also need a negative pre-departure test, proof they are fully vaccinated and a declaration about their travel history.

Those who don’t meet the criteria – including unvaccinated travellers and those travelling from very high-risk countries – will be required to adhere to the current setting of seven days in MIQ followed by three days of home isolation.

Currently Indonesia, Fiji, India, Pakistan, Brazil and Papua New Guinea are designated very high-risk countries, but from early December all but Papua New Guinea will be removed from this list.

Hipkins said they had always said they would reopen in a controlled way, and retaining a seven-day home isolation period for fully vaccinated travellers would provide continued safety assurance.

“Of course, we will eventually reach a point where people will be able to move much more freely across the border and those periods of self-isolation won’t be required,” Hipkins said.

“We will keep that under constant review. We only want that self-isolation requirement in place for as long as it is justified on public health grounds.”

Further details on how self-isolation will work would be shared in December. People who already hold MIQ vouchers for early next year will also be provided with more information next month.

Hipkins acknowledged some would have wanted them to open up in time for Christmas. But they had taken into account the introduction of the traffic light system and the lifting of the Auckland border, and provided time to get vaccination rates higher and booster shots rolled out.

With cases surging in Europe and other parts of the world, there was a need to be “very careful”, he said.

“A phased approach to reconnecting with the world is the safest approach to ensure risk is carefully managed. This reduces any potential impacts on vulnerable communities and the New Zealand health system.”