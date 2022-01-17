Air New Zealand postpones Tonga flight following eruption and tsunami

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says communication between all of the islands in Tonga has been difficult following eruption and tsunami.

Air New Zealand has postponed its next repatriation flight to Tonga as a result of the volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami on Saturday.

Chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said the airline would contact customers booked to travel on the Thursday, January 20 service directly.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and will amend our flight schedule accordingly.”

The ash cloud from the massive underwater eruption, which caused a tsunami at least 1.2 metres high that flooded streets and buildings, is expected to cover much of the Australian state of Queensland on Monday, according to WeatherWatch.co.nz.

On Sunday night, the ash cloud, which is tracking westwards, was visible over Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia, the forecaster said. At this stage, it poses no risk to New Zealand.

Dr Fakaâiloatonga Taumoefolau/Twitter Tsunami waves in Tonga following Saturday's violent volcanic eruption.

The Tonga service is the only Air New Zealand flight affected so far, but the airline will keep assessing the situation across the Tasman and in the wider Pacific region.

Family and friends in New Zealand have faced an anxious wait for news of loved ones in Tonga, especially in the outer islands where communication has been difficult.

Morgan said the airline’s Tongan partners in airport operations and its sales and cargo offices had been affected by the eruption, but are unhurt.

“Thankfully, we have recently been in touch and they, their families and homes are safe. We are doing everything we can to support them.”

Early data from the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, about 65km north of the capital Nuku'alofa, suggests it is the biggest blast since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines 30 years ago.

New Zealand had planned to send two aircraft to Tonga to help assess the damage and deliver much-needed provisions.

Tonga was also sending navy vessels to the outer islands to assess the damage.