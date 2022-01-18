Next MIQ lobby postponed as Omicron arrivals surge

The next release of managed isolation and quarantine rooms, due to take place on Thursday, has been delayed because of the unprecedented number of Omicron cases coming into New Zealand.

Head of MIQ Chris Bunny said in a statement there had been a tenfold increase in positive Covid-19 cases at the border compared with December. The seven-day rolling average of border cases was 33.

The decision on when the next lobby will be held will be made in coming weeks as part of Cabinet’s considerations on the border and Reconnecting New Zealand.

“We appreciate that this will be disappointing for many people wanting to come back to New Zealand,” Bunny’s statement said. “There will be room releases in the future for people wanting to secure rooms. However, right now we cannot proceed as planned.”

People who need to travel urgently and meet the eligibly criteria can apply for an Emergency Allocation. This is a last-resort option with a very high threshold.

The MIQ statement said the large increase of Omicron cases at the border meant more rooms were needed for quarantine. Community cases of Covid-19 can also come into MIQ.

“We are constantly assessing the needs of the people coming into the MIQ system, which means at times we may need to convert managed isolation facilities to quarantine facilities. This means a further reduction in managed isolation rooms,” Bunny said.

The decision just before Christmas to lengthen stays in MIQ from seven to 10 days had cut the number of rooms available by a third.

Bunny's statement said another constraint had been the increase in flights being cancelled and rescheduled due to Omicron.

“We are working hard to accommodate people where we can, while trying to manage our capacity constraints,” he said.

ACT leader David Seymour was critical of the decision, saying the Government’s decision would be devastating for Kiwis abroad. “It’s time for some certainty.”

He said in a statement that a million Kiwis offshore who still call New Zealand home who have no pathway to coming back.

“ACT would allow fully vaccinated people who have tested negative to self-isolate. If it’s good enough for Covid-positive people to isolate at home, it should be good enough for low-risk people who just want to come home.”