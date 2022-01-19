Two New Zealand destinations make TripAdvisor's most popular list

Quirky sculptures, monster trucks, and supersized pizzas - here are our favourite offbeat Queenstown experiences.

You won’t need to wait for borders to reopen to visit the hottest destination in the South Pacific this year. You’ll find it in our very own South Island.

Queenstown was named the most popular destination to visit in the region in TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards, based on traveller reviews and ratings, knocking long-term favourite Sydney off its perch.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Hot air ballooning at sunrise was said to be the must-do activity in Queenstown.

Auckland came third in the category, just behind Bora Bora and ahead of the Gold Coast, Hobart and – at number six – Sydney.

It’s the second high-profile award for Tāmaki Makaurau in recent months – Lonely Planet labelled Auckland the best city in the world to visit in 2022.

Rotorua emerged the tenth most popular destination in the South Pacific for 2022.

The awards singled out Sunrise Balloons – which Stuff Travel’s Radha Engling and Brook Sabin called “one of the world’s most scenic flights” – as a must-do attraction in Queenstown.

QueenstownNZ Queenstown was also named the sixth-best destination in the world for ski lovers.

“Most of us don't realise one of the most spectacular hot air balloon trips in the world can be found in our own backyard,” Engling and Sabin enthused.

Taking off at Lake Hayes, the balloon soars to an altitude of more than 6000 feet (1830 metres), affording views of Lake Wakatipu and the Southern Alps and as far afield as Mt Aspiring National Park.

In Auckland, a tour of the city’s wild west taking in the Waitakere Ranges, Piha and Karekare beaches and Karekare Falls was named the essential activity.

One of the most recent reviewers described Tour Bro’s “The Wicked West Tour” as “the best tour of our North Island trip”.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Auckland was named the third most popular destination in the South Pacific for 2022.

“Based in Auckland, this was one of the very few tours available which is less than an hour from the city,” she said. “And doing a private tour meant the afternoon of sightseeing was done at a much more relaxed pace making it all the more enjoyable and so memorable.”

In Rotorua, the hāngī dinner and performance at Tamaki Māori Village was highlighted. A recent reviewer described it as “sensational”, saying “Māori storytelling is brought to life through kōrero, waiata, haka, games, and laughter in a unique and interactive village experience like no other. We left there feeling very special, well looked after, and thoroughly entertained”.

Dubai topped the list of the most popular destinations in the world for 2022, beating perennial favourites such as Bali, London, Rome and Paris.

The desert city was also number one on the list of the best destinations for city lovers.

“Known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and a lively nightlife scene, Dubai is the ultimate destination for city lovers,” the travel information platform said.

Other winners include Rome as the best destination for food lovers, Arena Volcano National Park in Costa Rica as the best for outdoor enthusiasts, Zermatt in Switzerland as the best for ski lovers, and Cancun in Mexico as the best for sunseekers.

Other New Zealand winners include Fiordland and Westland Tai Poutini national parks, which came sixth and ninth respectively in the outdoor enthusiasts category, and Queenstown, which was number five on the ski lovers’ list.

Despite surges of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 around the world, nearly three quarters (71 per cent) of travellers globally want to travel for leisure in 2022, a recent TripAdvisor-sponsored survey found. Seventy per cent said they wanted to “see new places”.