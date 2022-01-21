'Zero tolerance' for Kiwis trying to enter country as bogus transit passengers

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is not ready to release more MIQ rooms.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) has “zero tolerance” for Kiwis attempting to get into the country by posing as transit passengers – but an immigration lawyer say’s he can’t see any legal reason why they shouldn’t be able to do so.

A post in an online group for Kiwis stuck overseas, which has been widely shared on social media, suggests New Zealanders could bypass the need to secure an MIQ slot by booking a flight that transits in Auckland.

The post suggested overseas Kiwis without MIQ slots enter NZ as bogus transit passengers (file photo).

Once in New Zealand, the post said “just go through immigration and enter NZ. It’s illegal for them to deny you entry as you are a NZ citizen. Even if you don’t have an MIQ voucher they have to let you in. I guess they would scramble and find you a place in MIQ. And I guess in theory they couldn’t make you pay for it as you never applied for it”.

The post speculated that if enough people did this, New Zealand authorities would have to let them self-isolate.

Arran Hunt, a partner with Auckland law firm Stace Hammond, said he had “a little bit of respect” for whoever came up with the idea “as it is an intriguing way for Kiwis stuck offshore to find a way into New Zealand”.

Section 18 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 grants every New Zealand citizen the right to enter the country. The Government has curtailed that during the Covid-19 pandemic by not allowing people to board flights to New Zealand without an MIQ voucher – something Hunt said is not preventing them from returning home, just making it more difficult to do so.

“It’s been a de facto way to control entry without breaching section 18. This is why New Zealand Citizens can sail into New Zealand under the Maritime Border Controls, as the Government can’t control the boarding of private boats in the same way.”

Hunt said he can’t think of any legal reason why a New Zealand citizen entering the country on the proviso of travelling to another country should be denied entry, although they would still need to do their time in MIQ.

“Effectively it would be preventing a New Zealand citizen from entering New Zealand, and forcing them to leave the country.”

While Hunt doubts emergency legislation brought in to help govern borders during the pandemic intended Kiwis to enter the country in this way, he said the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 requires section 18 of the Bill of Rights Act to be taken into account.

Unless they refused to enter MIQ, Hunt said such travellers are unlikely to be penalised.

“I can’t find any legislation or regulations that would allow for a penalty, unless they refused to undertake MIQ on arrival. It isn’t something that I’ve thought about, and I doubt it is something that was covered when legislation was drafted.

“There may be an attempt to find some sort of generic charge, but I believe it may be difficult to enforce. When we have a Government that doesn’t take action when a temporary visa holder with Omicron breaks the rules for home isolation, it is difficult to believe they would take action against desperate grounded Kiwis just trying to get home.”

Head of MIQ operations Melissa Ross described arriving in New Zealand without a valid MIQ voucher as “a selfish act given there are thousands of New Zealanders, often in very difficult circumstances, who want to come home and follow the rules and the law to do so”.

Entry to New Zealand is still strictly controlled to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. All arrivals, including New Zealand citizens and residents, must spend 10 days in MIQ unless arriving under a quarantine-free travel agreement such as with the Cook Islands.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Those who arrive in NZ without a valid MIQ voucher risk a fine of up to several thousand dollars.

Those who arrive in the country without a voucher risk being fined up to $4000 if a court decides that is appropriate, she said.

Ross said bogus transit passengers would put added stress the already overloaded MIQ system.

“We are seeing a large increase of Omicron cases at the border from people returning home and that is putting MIQ under pressure like never before. There are severe capacity constraints in January and February for both managed isolation and quarantine rooms. Unplanned entries have potential to overwhelm the MIQ system and risk the health and safety of New Zealanders, which we have all done so much to protect during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

MIQ would have “zero tolerance” for bogus transit passengers and refer them to the police, she said.

“New Zealand’s a small country – we’ll all know people who have struggled to return home. We want every New Zealander who’s currently abroad who wants to come home to be able to do so. However, we want them to come home to a safe New Zealand, in a safe way. Over the last two years our managed isolation system has been what has kept New Zealanders safe.”

Hunt said permanent residents may have a tougher time entering the country after travelling here as transit passengers.

“Later visas do have an agreement to comply with MIQ requirements as part of the visa. However, I still would find it difficult to imagine them being forced to board a plane out of New Zealand, though that may legally be possible. However, section 32J of the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 groups residents and citizens together as “New Zealanders”. So, at least under that legislation, there is no distinction.”

Forcing permanent resident transit passengers to continue onto the final destination on their itinerary could prompt them to create a disturbance on the plane so they were kicked off, he said.

“That would likely lead to criminal charges, but it would be a possibility as someone stuck offshore for some time may become desperate, and the government will be aware of that.”

New Zealand has transit arrangements with some countries to make it easier for citizens of those countries to get home.

You are considered a transit passenger if you pass through New Zealand on your way to another country and do not plan to stay. Transit passengers must stay in the transit area of Auckland International Airport or on board their aircraft. They normally cannot spend more than 24 hours in transit.

Ross said the MIQ system has finite capacity for good reason.

”Covid-19 is still spreading around the world and we need to keep New Zealand safe. We constantly have to strike a balance between bringing people into New Zealand and protecting us all from Covid entering the community.”