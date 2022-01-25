Air New Zealand's new credit rules trip up flyers set to attend cancelled events

Covid-19 data modeller Michael Plank says most vaccinated people will get mild or no symptoms, and things like masks and social distancing will help reduce infections.

Kiwis booked to fly to attend concerts cancelled as a result of Covid-19 have been caught out by Air New Zealand’s new rules on credits for domestic flights.

Introduced during the early days of the pandemic, the airline’s flexible Covid-19 policy enabled travellers to change their domestic bookings or opt for credits at any time. Since October 31, 2021, however, domestic flyers have not been entitled to a refund or credit unless they have booked one of the most flexible (and expensive) fare types.

Stuff Rae Moor, pictured with her husband at Auckland Zoo, has been refused compensation for the $800 she spent for them to fly to Napier and back for a now-cancelled Rod Stewart concert.

Holders of the cheaper ‘seat’ and ‘seat+bag’ fares are still eligible for credits if their domestic flights are cancelled as a result of changes in alert levels or traffic light settings. As there are no restrictions on domestic travel under the red setting of the traffic light system, this does not apply at present.

“Customers are still able to fly during the red setting, and we’re advising customers to think about purchasing flexible fares in case they are in a situation where they are unwell or have to isolate,” an airline spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Travel under the red light setting

* Covid-19: Five Air New Zealand flights locations of interest

* Covid-19: Potentially dozens of undetected Omicron cases, modeller says



‘Seat’ and ‘seat+bag’ fare holders can change the date or time of their flights before the time of departure for $50, but that isn’t of much help for those set to attend events which have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely.

Multiple travellers have taken to social media to ask whether Air New Zealand will compensate them for flights they no longer want or need because of cancelled events, or to express anger or annoyance that they have been denied compensation.

Hokitika caregiver Rae Moor told Stuff the airline told her she will not be compensated for the $800 she paid for her and her husband to fly to Napier and back to attend a now-axed Rod Stewart concert at The Mission in April.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Air NZ is advising people to consider buying flexible fares in case they become unwell or have to isolate, an airline spokesperson said.

The concert is one of a staggering number of major events cancelled across New Zealand because of Covid-19, and more are expected following the country’s move to the red traffic light setting on Sunday.

“We booked our tickets to Napier specifically to go to the concert and were coming back a couple of days later,” Moor said. “I’ve got my accommodation costs back and my (concert) ticket costs back, but I’m having fun and games with Air New Zealand to try and get airpoints (sic) back on my card, which they said they won’t do.”

Moor, who is in her early sixties, said she had booked the flights and tickets for the concert as she thought it might be their last opportunity to attend a concert together.

“I’ve seen him before when he was a lot younger and so was I, but my husband had never been, so I booked it especially for him because I said ‘this will probably be the last concert that we’re able to afford to go to and you’ve not been before. So why don't we take a punt?’.”

Moor said she had to fight to take time off work to attend the event, and can’t afford to lose the money on the airfares.

“They’ve got no compassion for people. I’m going to retire in a couple of years so, for me, every cent you spend on things - if you’ve got a chance of getting it back, well, it’s always a plus isn’t it?”

Moor had travel insurance for the trip, but has been told she is not covered for the airfares as the concert was cancelled as a result of Covid-19.

The Air New Zealand spokesperson noted that the airline’s Covid-19 policy entitles customers affected by flight cancellations or schedule changes of more than four hours to a credit and/or to change their booking without charge within a seven-day window.

The policy also allows customers to apply for a discretionary refund on compassionate grounds.

Customers can still opt in for credit for international flights departing before June 30, 2022.

On Sunday, Air New Zealand said it had stood down about 15 crew members as a result of one of its flight attendants testing positive for Omicron, meaning cancellations and changes to schedules were expected over the coming weeks.

Jetstar’s ‘Fly Flexible’ policy enables customers booked to travel domestically or internationally between September 17, 2021 and February 28, 2022 to change their dates of travel without attracting a change fee. However, they will need to pay the difference if the new flight is more expensive.

Jetstar customers who want to be able to get a credit if they cancel their booking need to buy ‘FareCredit’.

The airline will offer credits to customers whose flights are cancelled or affected by border restriction changes. In some circumstances, cash refunds or free changes to flights are also available.