No walking between Auckland Airport terminals for months as new construction takes place

The green line shows the way between international and domestic terminals.

The traditional walk, or some cases run, between Auckland Airport’s domestic and international terminals is coming to a temporarily halt from the end of March due to new constructions and renovations.

The walkway with the green line which runs between the terminals is being closed from March 28 until later in the year.

The main developments include the demolition and relocation of buildings to the eastern end of the international terminal, and the construction of a new Checkpoint Charlie, the main access point for vehicles to drive airside.

Auckland Airport General Manager Operations Anna Cassels-Brown said construction is taking place now while the airport was still quiet.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Emotional reunions take place at Auckland international Airport following the arrival of the first non-MIQ international flight.

READ MORE:

* Hungry travellers warned not to turn up and expect a big feed at Auckland Airport

* Why Auckland Airport should keep the outdoor walk between terminals

* Air New Zealand prepares for busiest ever July school holidays



She said passengers should instead use the green, inter-terminal bus to travel between the domestic and international terminals.

“Love it or hate it, we wouldn’t be Auckland Airport without our green line,” said Cassels-Brown.

“For those who enjoy the stroll between domestic and international flights, it will only be gone for a matter of months. While it’s unavailable, our inter-terminal free bus is a quick and comfortable alternative.

“We look forward to welcoming the green line walkway back later in the year with a brand-new route and a new canopy to provide improved shade and shelter for those who choose to walk between the terminals.”

The dragging of bags between terminals is almost a rite of passage for travellers.

In an opinion piece last year, senior Stuff Travel reporter Siobhan Downes defended the hike: “I just love how quintessentially New Zealand it is as a transport solution. Nothing could more perfectly encapsulate our DIY, ‘she’ll-be-right’ culture than simply painting a green line along a road and instructing tourists to follow it. Airports in other countries are manned by guards holding machine guns; here you can casually stroll right past the police station, no worries.

“It’s also a pleasant opportunity to stretch your legs and get some fresh air ahead of, or following, a long flight. In many destinations, it can take hours before you get to actually step foot outside, as you go from air-conditioned airport terminal to air-conditioned city transfer.

“It can also add a touch of drama to your journey. Everyone has a story about the time they nearly missed their flight trying to get between terminals. I’m honestly surprised no one has thought to use the walkway as the setting for a Love Actually-style ‘airport run’ scene in a movie.”

For now the green line will take a break.

The airport’s inter-terminal free bus, which departs at the forecourt outside Door 8 at the international terminal and Door 2 at the domestic terminal, currently operates every 15 minutes, down to 10 minutes during school holidays, from 5am to 11pm daily. The airport said there is flexibility to increase the frequency of the service.