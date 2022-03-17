Five European favourites and their diminishing Covid restrictions

Josh Martin is a London-based Kiwi journalist.

ANALYSIS: Another week, another sign of a return to normality. And this week’s welcome confirmation that New Zealand will once again welcome the world (or at least 61 countries’ residents) is certainly a huge step towards the “before-times”.

And on this side of the world less radical rules are also being softened or removed altogether. Make no mistake, this is huge news for the tourism industry now more than two years into the fight of its life.

Thanks to vaccinations and treatments, a balance has been found between lockdowns and livelihoods and fewer restrictions on your next trip abroad is part of that.

Here’s what’s expected of you on the ground in five of the tourism hotspots of Europe (so keep that freshly printed International Travel Vaccination Certificate handy).

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images France's Covid-19 pass is now only required to gain entry to health establishments like hospitals and clinics.

France

France no longer requires arrivals to show a negative Covid test result to enter, but a proof of Covid vaccination will do the trick, which will make your reunion with its croissants and éclairs that much smoother.

Its Covid-19 pass, the ‘pass sanitaire’, is now only required to gain entry to health establishments like hospitals and clinics, which hopefully as a tourist you weren’t hoping to visit anyhow. Strict rules on face masks in public places were reduced this week and are now only required on public transport. Its vaccine pass for venue entry is gone too.

France has kept the requirement that you must sign a sworn statement saying you’ve not had Covid symptoms or been around a Covid-positive person in the last 14 days.

Matt Dunham/AP In the UK, Covid-era laws restricting venue entry, distancing and restaurant capacity limits are long-gone.

UK

This week the UK has one-upped France in the race to rid people of Covid rules by saying that, not only will arrivals land untested (that’s even if you’ve had a single Covid jab), but the authorities are doing away with the pandemic-era passenger locator form too.

Covid-era laws restricting venue entry, distancing and restaurant capacity limits are long-gone, while Heathrow Airport has ditched its mask mandate, and airlines like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have signalled their days are numbered onboard too.

Italy

Italy is exiting its strict regime of coronavirus restrictions at a more refined and leisurely pace. Fully jabbed arrivals from Down Under don’t need to show proof of negative tests any more, but you will still need to fill in a pre-arrival EU’s digital Passenger Locator Form, and get on to the country’s SuperGreenPass – its version of a vaccine pass. However, as a nation drowning in bureaucracy, it’s not going to be that simple, is it?

The vaccine pass isn’t available to you if your second Covid jab was more than 180 days ago, but you’re yet to have your booster. In that case, it’s a “no” to the Uffizi Gallery or the pasta-making class, and instead you’ll be spending your whole holiday outside. Italy’s leader has indicated the use of the pass will be phased out from the end of this month starting with outdoor gatherings. And until at least March 31, the use of FFP2 masks is compulsory on public transport, in theatres, concert halls and cinemas, and at sporting events.

Thanassis Stavrakis/AP In Greece, you’ll need the local vaccine pass in order to enter tourist spots.

Greece

The FFP2 mask is also a staple of face fashion from Athens to Mykonos to Crete, where you need to wear one in all indoor and communal areas, such as supermarkets and buses and trains. The N95, or to be “double-masked”, is also fine, apparently. You’ll need the local vaccine pass in order to enter touristy tavernas and museums. Your International Travel Vaccination Certificate can be used to comply with the local version. Unvaccinated kids, aged 4-18, need to show a negative RAT taken within 48 hours in order to enter markets, restaurants or museums

Spain

The land of Iberian ham and churros awaits if you just fill out this form and can show proof of vaccination, with no more than 270 days since your last dose was administered.

Spain ditched its outdoor face mask rule last month, but requires them for all people over six years old in indoor spaces like shops, cafes and churches as well as on public transport and mass events where people are standing up outside and cannot socially distance. Social distancing is still a thing here, and the rule to aim for is 1.5m or 10 churros.