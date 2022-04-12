'It will be busy': What you can expect at the airport this Easter weekend

Emotional reunions take place at Auckland international Airport following the arrival of the first non-MIQ international flight.

As the Easter long weekend approaches, the country’s national carrier Air New Zealand has an important message for Kiwis taking to the air: it’s going to be busy.

The upcoming week could be the perfect storm for those flying across (and out of) Aotearoa, due to the Easter holiday, tourists from Australia being welcomed back, and last but not least, ex-tropical cyclone Fili, which is on track to hit the North Island.

Those who keep our airports running smoothly desperately want to avoid the chaos that was seen last week at Australia’s Sydney Airport, with travellers waiting for more than two hours just to get through security.

Air New Zealand group general manager of airports Chloe Surridge said the team was “excited to welcome our customers on board”, but said “it will be busy”.

“For us at Air New Zealand, leading into Easter will be busy. We pride ourselves on getting our customers to their destinations on time and making their journey as smooth as possible,” Surridge said.

“We’ve been speaking with the airport companies and Aviation Security Service (Avsec) to make sure that they understand the passenger volumes so that they can resource their organisations appropriately.”

Avsec said it had made provisions for the influx in passengers.

“Our security screening lanes have been resourced up, and we’re taking all necessary health precautions to keep passengers safe,” a spokeswoman said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Australian tourists are also being welcomed to New Zealand from 11:59pm on April 12, which could cause further delays. (File photo)

“We know public holidays are busy, so we encourage travellers to give themselves enough time at the airport before they need to catch their flight.”

Acsec also had a range of other tips passengers could take on board to make their journey smoother, including making sure pockets were empty and laptops were out of bags before entering the screening queue, something that had been slowing a lot of people down across the ditch.

“Give yourself plenty of time to get through security, and double-check you’re not carrying one of the 194,000 prohibited items in your luggage,” Avsec said.

Both Air New Zealand and AVSEC reminded Kiwis that although air travel might be slowly getting back to normal, Covid-19 was still among us.

“Please wear a mask if you can. Covid is still in the community.

“Our officers will be wearing appropriate PPE including masks and gloves,” the Avsec spokeswoman said.