First quarantine-free flights from Australia: What to expect

Emotional reunions take place at Auckland international Airport following the arrival of the first non-MIQ international flight.

Crowds of travellers reuniting with family are to be expected at Auckland Airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning as the borders open up for quarantine-free travel for vaccinated Australians.

The first flight to touch down will be QF157 from Melbourne to Auckland, arriving at 12.30am.

Qantas said all its flights landing in New Zealand tomorrow were fully booked.

It said cross-Tasman families and friends were eager to reunite for the holidays.

Auckland Airport Aeronautical Commercial General Manager Scott Tasker said the airport would see more than 3000 travellers arriving from Australia on Wednesday.

He said the airport’s roading network might not be as many remembered as it had been upgraded over the past few of years, with the final construction stages still taking place.

“Take care while driving, particularly in and around the international terminal.”

He said all car parks were open, including Park & Ride, which was reopening for international as well as domestic travellers from April 14.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Emotional reunions are expected at Auckland Airport tomorrow. (File photo)

Public transport, ride-share and taxis will be available at both terminals.

For those heading abroad in the next few days, Tasker said – because it had been a few years since most people had travelled internationally – people should carefully check they meet all requirements for travel before leaving for the airport.

“This includes making sure you’ve completed any health declarations and pre-departure testing required for your overseas destination, any intermediate transit countries, plus the testing and other requirements for your return to New Zealand.”

Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg Qantas said all its flights landing in New Zealand on Wednesday were fully booked. (File photo)

Tasker said the airport strongly recommended getting a certified Covid-19 test at a community pharmacy or health provider before travellers arrived at the airport, but there were last-minute testing stations at the airport.

Tasker said the airport was working closely with retailers to return to the international terminal.

He said in the meantime, travels were advised to bring “some extra snacks and travel essentials” if travelling with children or on a very late night flight.