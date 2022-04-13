Covid-19: Emotional scenes at Auckland Airport as border reopens to Australia

Emotional scenes played out at Auckland Airport as the first lot of Australian travellers arrived, following the easing of border restrictions at 11:59pm on April 12.

There were hugs and tears at Auckland Airport as the first quarantine-free travellers arrived from Australia since the trans-Tasman bubble popped in 2021.

Covid-19 border restrictions were eased at 11.59pm on Tuesday, and the first flight touched down about 1am on Wednesday from Melbourne.

Jenny Macks was waiting in the arrival area. She hadn't seen her two daughters since the pandemic started.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Jenny Macks hugs her daughters, Emily and Brianna, as they are reunited for the first time in two years.

The three of them burst into tears as soon as they saw each other across the arrival gate.

Emily and Brianna said they were so excited to be on the first flight back home and hoped to stay with their mum as long as they could.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Julia Chen is reunited with her father and sister.

Julia Chen, who lives in Australia, also hadn’t seen her family since the pandemic began.

Her father and sister met her at the airport overnight, even though her sister had school early in the morning.

She had seven days planned with them before she returned to Sydney to study.

The second Australian flight, from Perth, touched down just after 6am. It was also carrying passengers from Santiago, Chile, and Los Angeles in the United States.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Families embrace at Auckland Airport as the border reopens to Australians.

Chris Witrell and Beatrice Hazelhurt were greeted with tight hugs by Chris’ parents Ian and Julie Page after returning from Los Angeles.

Witrell and Hazelhurt had met in Los Angeles and decided to return home to New Zealand together to see their families.

They weren’t returning forever, but Chris planned to come home to New Zealand to live one day, he said.

David White/Stuff Bette-May Waine and her husband were waiting at Auckland Airport early on Wednesday to welcome home family who live in Perth, Australia.

Bette-May Waine was gearing up to drop her bags and run into the arms of her son, his Australian wife, and grandchild.

She said her son, Michael, had been living in Australia since 2005 and it had been between three and five years since she had seen them.

The reunion was especially important for Waine because she had an ailing 96-year-old father who was keen to reunite with his whānau.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff About 4000 passengers were expected on Air New Zealand flights on Wednesday.

Further flights from Australia were expected at both Auckland and Wellington airports on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Air New Zealand said about 4000 passengers were expected on its flights on Wednesday.

The airline had 11 near-full flights arriving from Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Perth.

David White/Stuff Viji, left, and Abhi Ravikulan wait eagerly for their daughter and sister, Rohanti.

“This is the first step in welcoming international visitors back to our shores and we couldn’t be more excited for both New Zealand and Air New Zealand,” the airline’s chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said.

“We’ve seen high demand across the Tasman with Aussies keen to reconnect with friends and whānau both in New Zealand and Australia.”

The airline would be putting on 96 extra trans-Tasman flights from April-June to cope with demand, she said.