Emotional reunions at Christchurch Airport as border restrictions ease

Families and loved ones were reunited at Christchurch Airport on Wednesday as the quarantine-free travellers arrived from Australia.

After months of waiting, families and friends finally got their emotional reunions as the first quarantine-free travellers from Australia touched down in Christchurch.

Covid-19 border restrictions were eased at 11.59pm on Tuesday, with the first flight to Christchurch Airport landing at 12.35pm on Wednesday.

Amanda Bear was there to greet her husband of 36 years, Christopher Pulley-Rock, with a sign and teddy bear in hand.

"We will have to get to know one another again," said Bear.

Peter Meecham/Stuff 13042022 Peter Meecham/Stuff and The Press The Bickerstaff Ginders family reunited after the first flight back from Australia to Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* 'Welcome back cobber!' Airports gear up for return of international tourists

* The big hole in our border reopening that could cost millions

* Can New Zealand develop a sustainable tourism industry?



After 11 months in different countries – the longest time they had ever spent apart – the pair had an emotional, long-overdue embrace.

"It's been a challenge,” said Pullie-Rock.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Amanda Bear waits to be reunited with her husband Christopher Pulley-Rock at Christchurch airport.

“After four cancellations you start to lose faith."

Brenda Bickerstaff had been counting the days – 800 to be exact – since she last hugged her son Daniel Ginders, 26.

It was “surreal” to finally have him in her arms again, she said.

Tears were flowing from the whole family as Ginders made his way through the arrivals door.

"It doesn't feel real to be back here," said Ginders.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Amanda Bear is finally reunited with her husband Christopher Pulley-Rock at Christchurch airport after 313 days apart.

The family headed home to celebrate with a bottle champagne.

Nine-year-old Neave and 11-year-old Oli Mitchell had no idea when they woke up on Wednesday they would be skipping school to pick up their grandparents from the airport after a year apart.

Oli said the bonus was missing out on school cross-country.

Both grandparents were relieved to be back and surprised to see Oli had nearly grown taller than them.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Bickerstaff and Ginders family reunited after the first flight back from Australia to Christchurch.

It was a bitter-sweet reunion for Rebecca Wilson who was supposed to be meeting her aunty and cousin, but due to a domestic flight cancellation in Australia and there not being enough time to get another PCR test, only her aunty was able to board the flight to New Zealand.

After Wednesday’s one-off afternoon arrival, the Qantas schedule will change to a midnight arrival, adding to Air NZ already flying to and from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Qantas also plans to increase its services between Christchurch and Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in coming weeks.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Flanked by their grandparents after being reunited after the first flight back from Australia are Neave Mitchell, 9, and Oli Mitchell, 11, with their mum, Felicity Mitchell.

“We are seeing the Tasman services all very full in fact, almost all are full,” said Christchurch Airport spokeswoman Yvonne Densem.

“Our view is the attractions of the South Island are all still here and ready for visitors, so we are looking forward to saying ‘welcome cobber’ more often.”

From Thursday, Fiji Airways will be operating up to two flights a week from Christchurch to Fiji and daily flights from Auckland.