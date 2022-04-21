Fiji Airways' Boeing 737 Max is back in NZ: Here's what it's like to fly on it

After three years, the Boeing 737 Max 8 is once again flying in New Zealand skies.

Fiji Airways was the only airline operating the aircraft in New Zealand when it was grounded worldwide in March 2019, following the deadly Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes.

New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority gave the aircraft the green light to return to service in June 2021, following a comprehensive safety review.

FIJI AIRWAYS/Supplied Fiji Airways uses the Boeing 737 Max 8 on flights to Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific and Hawaii.

But it’s only now that Kiwi travellers will be experiencing the ungrounded aircraft. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic and border closures, Fiji Airways resumed its services from Auckland in March, and from Wellington and Christchurch in April.

Stuff Travel was on the first flight out of Wellington on April 13 – here’s what it was like.

The airline: Fiji Airways

The route: Wellington to Nadi. Even before the pandemic, there were just a few international airlines operating out of Wellington Airport, so it’s exciting to see the airline’s distinctive logo and livery back on the tarmac.

Tim Gorman/Supplied The first Fiji Airways flight in two years arrives in Wellington.

Airline Covid requirements: All passengers over the age of 18 must provide proof of vaccination. Those with exemptions must send documentation at least one week before travelling. Face coverings must also be worn at the airport and onboard the aircraft.

Destination Covid requirements: Fiji currently requires travellers to provide proof of vaccination, a negative pre-departure test result (either a PCR taken within 48 hours of departure or a supervised RAT taken within 24 hours), travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage, and a pre-booked RAT in Fiji to be taken 48 to 72 hours after arrival.

Travellers who have tested positive and recovered from Covid-19 within 30 days of travel can present a medical certificate that will exempt them from the pre-departure and post-arrival testing requirements.

Visit fiji.travel for the latest information.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff You need proof of vaccination, a pre-departure test, travel insurance, and a post-arrival test to travel to Fiji.

The plane: The Boeing 737 Max 8. Fiji Airways resumed international flights on the aircraft from December 1, following the reopening of Fiji's borders. The airline says its crew are “completely confident” in the safety of the aircraft and have undergone the best training possible for operating the Max.

Flight time: 3 hours 30 minutes. We took off at 1pm – 15 minutes after the scheduled departure time of 12.45pm – but still managed to land five minutes early at 4.30pm.

The loyalty plan: Tabua Club

The baggage limit: 30kg economy, 40kg business

The seat: 1A, business class. It’s one of just eight business seats up the front, arranged in a 2-2 layout.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The front row of business class.

There are 162 economy seats, in a 3-3 layout.

Fiji Airways/Supplied The view from economy. Economy seats have seatback entertainment, too.

Comfort factor: Business seats have a pitch of 51 inches and a recline of eight inches, which is perfectly adequate for a three-and-a-half hour flight. You get a cushion and blanket to snuggle up with, and a hygiene pack containing a change of mask and some alcohol wipes.

I was struck by just how quiet the plane was. Take-off was more of a purr than a roar. Intrigued, I looked it up after the flight and found that Boeing used the latest “quiet engine technology” on the 737 Max – they claim it's 40% quieter than their previous model.

The entertainment: There’s seatback entertainment in both business and economy, and a decent selection of movies, TV shows and music. Some shows only had limited episodes available – so you might be disappointed if you were hoping to binge an entire season of Interior Design Masters.

Fiji Airways/Supplied The seatback entertainment in business class.

Passengers also get access to PressReader and its more than 7000 publications, plus there’s a free inflight activity pack for kids, with an environmental theme.

The service: Fiji is famous for its hospitality and as you would expect, the crew of its national airline are the ultimate ambassadors.

The food: There’s a new business class menu created by Kiwi-Fijian chef Richard Cross, who recently joined the airline as executive chef after a career working in five-star resorts all over the world.

It’s evident he’s brought his fine-dining experience to 35,000 feet, with an appetiser, choice of three mains, and dessert available for lunch. I went for blackened chicken, seasoned with cajun-creole spices and topped with crispy taro chips, followed by a chocolate panna cotta. It was all beautifully presented, fresh and flavoursome.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Lunchtime – you certainly won’t go hungry on this short flight.

For breakfast on the return journey, I chose the chocolate pancakes with berry compote – the mouth-watering scent filled the entire cabin.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The chocolate pancakes were a winner.

There’s also a tempting array of beverages to work your way through, whether you’re in the mood for a Fiji rum, a Marlborough sav, or a French champagne. Or you can stay hydrated with endless bottles of the celebrity-approved Fiji Water.

Lounge: There was no lounge available at Wellington, which meant sitting for two hours in the near-empty international terminal – only Mojo was open. But at Nadi Airport for the return journey, the lush, low-lit Fiji Airways Premier Lounge was a welcome sanctuary to wait for my early morning flight.

Fiji Airways/Supplied The lush Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi Airport.

One more thing: If you’re staying at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa, or the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort, you can check in to your flight at the resort.

The verdict: I must confess, I had a few pre-flight jitters, both due to Covid-19 and the Boeing 737 Max – but it couldn’t have been a smoother experience, and any nerves melted away as soon I was up in the air. A short and sweet flight to Fiji is the perfect way to dip a toe back into international travel.

The frequency: Fiji Airways offers two flights a week from Wellington to Nadi. The airline also offers daily flights from Auckland and two flights a week from Christchurch. Fares start from $549 adult return economy and $1190 adult return business, with package holidays also on offer via fijiairways.com.

Carbon count: A one-way trip from Wellington to Nadi generates an estimated 217kg of CO2 emissions.

The writer travelled courtesy of Fiji Airways.