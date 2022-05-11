World's largest passenger plane returning to New Zealand

After more than two years, the world’s largest passenger plane, the A380, is returning to New Zealand.

The world's largest passenger plane is returning to New Zealand, a sign the Covid-19 recovery is gathering momentum.

Emirates announced its 484 seat A380 would return to Kiwi skies from December 01, 2022, with flights from Dubai to Christchurch, via Sydney.

Emirates/Supplied The Christchurch to Dubai A380 flight will have a stopover in Sydney.

Before Covid-19 shut borders in March 2020, Emirates flew the A380 to Auckland and Christchurch, while Singapore Airlines also flew the super-jumbo to Auckland.

Since Covid hit, the world's largest plane has been absent from New Zealand skies – aside from a flurry of Lufthansa A380s that made their way here on repatriation flights to take stranded Europeans home.

READ MORE:

* First class makes a comeback as A380s return to the skies

* Emirates premium economy unveiled on new Airbus A380 superjumbo

* The end is near for the A380, but Emirates takes delivery of three new superjumbos



Early in the pandemic, it was questioned whether A380s would return to New Zealand at all, as airlines increased turn to more fuel-efficient twin-engine jets - like the 787 and A350 - instead of the four-engine A380.

Emirates is the largest operator of the A380, with 120 in its fleet.

Emirates/Supplied Emirates thinks its new Premium Economy product is similar to Business Class on some airlines.

The Christchurch flights will be the first time Emirates has deployed its new Premium Economy product to New Zealand – previously passengers had the option of First, Business or Economy.

The Dubai-based carrier is excited about Kiwis experiencing its new seat, describing it as a "game changer".

"We feel confident enough to compare the product with some business class offerings on some airlines, which indicates it will be a leader in its class," said Chris Lethbridge, Emirates’ Regional Manager for New Zealand.

Emirates/Supplied The new Premium Economy seat will come with a new food offering.

Passengers can expect cream leather seats with a 40-inch pitch (101.6cm) – that's the distance between one seat and the same point on the seat in front. It'll also feature an eight inch (20.32cm) recline and 19.5 inch (49.53cm) width.

Air New Zealand's Premium Economy, which has won numerous awards, has 2.5cm more centimetres pitch and recline but isn't quite as wide as Emirates' offering.

Emirates' Premium Economy cabin will also be decked out with its plush wood panel finish, similar to what those in Business Class experience.

Passengers can also expect to see cocktail trays, a 13.3" entertainment screen (bigger than Air New Zealand's equivalent), amenity kits, larger pillows, six-way adjustable headrests and sustainable blankets.

Emirates/Supplied Emirates is the largest operator of the A380.

Pricing is around 10-15% higher than the most expensive economy fares.

So, what about Auckland – which was once New Zealand's main A380 destination? The short answer is that Emirates is working on it, but A380 demand is huge, and the airline is short of crew.

Emirates currently operates a 777 Auckland to Dubai flight, via Kuala Lumpur. In December, that will become a direct service, with plans to upgrade it to an A380 when possible.

"There's a number of factors around bringing all of the A380s back into the fleet, and one of the main drivers is getting the crew back on board. If it were our passengers' choice, the A380 would be back in Auckland tomorrow because the demand for it is extraordinary," Lethbridge said.

Singapore Airlines was the only other regular A380 operator into New Zealand before Covid-19 struck and is yet to decide whether the aircraft will return to Auckland.

Lethbridge said the Government’s move to bring forward the full border reopening to the end of July won’t necessarily mean direct services to Dubai would resume earlier – even though there is a demand for it.

“We would love to bring the direct service forward, our challenge is at the moment crewing – getting our crew back onboard. We’re as eager to get the direct back as soon as possible, but we’re just working within the constraints we have.”