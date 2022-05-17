$30 trip to Vegas? Couple glitzes up garage for travel contest video

Rogan Moffitt and Ruby Wilson have turned their garage into a glimpse of the Las Vegas high life they would love to see for themselves, as part of a holiday contest run by Wellington Airport.

A Manawatū couple is gambling on public support and a splash of DIY glamour to win their way on a dream holiday to Las Vegas.

Ruby Wilson, 23, was lost in Instagram’s infinite scroll when she chanced upon a national contest run by Wellington Airport with a $10,000 holiday prize.

Starved of international travel since Covid-19, she couldn’t resist entering. Now she and boyfriend Rogan Moffitt are among five finalists challenged to transform a space in their house into their dream holiday destination and shoot a video.

Tattoo artist Moffitt swiftly emblazoned the garage of their Palmerston North home with the iconic ‘Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas Nevada’ sign.

READ MORE:

* Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker heat up UFC fight alongside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

* Lily Allen reveals that she wants kids with husband David Harbour

* I've never been to Las Vegas, am I missing out?



The couple spent $30 on paint and party tassels, and borrowed a poker table, roulette wheel, casino craps, and a blackjack mat.

The 40-second video celebrates Sin City’s casino attractions, soundtracked by Elvis Presley’s Viva Las Vegas.

The couple moved back to New Zealand from Brisbane in 2020 as Covid cases climbed in Australia and, like many, had been grounded from travelling overseas since due to border restrictions.

David Unwin/Stuff It took the couple two hours and $30 to set up the Sin City scene, including tassels and casino trappings.

Wilson said she conceptualised and directed the video.

“We painted the wall. It took us two hours to set it up. One of my friends came over to shoot the video.”

They have been busy sharing the video on social media to muster the most votes.

“We have put QR codes on supermarkets’ notice boards to let people vote. We are trying to share the video as much as we can to get the town behind us,” Wilson said.

As of Tuesday afternoon the video had received 5500 views on Facebook, 750 on Instagram and 800 on TikTok.

Wellington Airport brand and and sponsorship manager Jo Maxwell said the aim of the competition was to get people excited again about travelling, and it seemed to be working.

”Narrowing it down to five finalists has been tough, and now it’s over to the public to have their say.”

The public voting closes on May 27 at 9am.