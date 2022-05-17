Tahiti's Air Moana on track for September launch

The new airline Air Moana plans to eventually fly to 21 destinations. (File photo)

French Polynesia's newest domestic airline Air Moana hopes to launch its first flights in September.

The carrier, which was set up by local company Natireva last year, obtained an operating licence in December and planned to start services in April.

The airline has been authorised to transport goods and passengers and plans to eventually fly to 21 destinations, employing more than 200 people.

Its leadership team has met Tahiti’s transport minister Rene Temeharo to update him about the project's progress.

By the end of 2024, the airline wants to add about 30% capacity to the local aviation market, which is dominated by Air Tahiti.

In a first phase, the airline, which was founded by a former head of Air Tahiti, wants to lease three ATR aircraft.

In 2020, plans for an additional domestic airline, Islands Airline, which was to operate jets, were shelved because of the pandemic.