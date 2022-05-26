New Zealand passports have just got more expensive

New Zealand adult passports expire after 10 years, and child passports after five years.

The cost of applying for an adult passport has gone up by $8, and will go up by another $17 over the next two years.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti confirmed the increases in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, saying they were the result of a review by her department.

She said the price of applying for an adult passport has been increased from $191 to $199, with child passport costs rising from $111 to $115.

READ MORE:

* Kiwis urged to renew passports ahead of predicted surge in demand

* The Sovereign Military Order of Malta: The rarest passport in the world



In May next year, the cost will increase further to $206 and $120; and again the following year to $215 and $125.

Tinetti said the number of passport applications had dropped since before the pandemic - from 730,000 in the 2018/19 year to just 150,000 in 2020/21 - which meant the costs of administration were not being covered.

The government had tried to keep the increase to a minimum because of existing cost of living pressures, she said.

"Cabinet has decided to go with the smallest incremental increases between 2022 and 2024 that was presented to it, in order to avoid a more significant one off increase," she said.

"We appreciate any increase to costs at this time will pose a challenge to some families, but this outcome is the best balance between keeping the increase to a minimum and returning the passport service to full cost recovery."

New Zealand adult passports expire after 10 years, and child passports after five years.