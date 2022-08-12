'Hell of a ride': A ship comes into the harbour, 880 days later

P&O Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland's Queens Wharf, marking the return of cruise ships after a long two years (video published August 2022).

On what was likely the most beautiful morning so far this winter, P&O’s flagship ship, the Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour, marking the arrival of Aotearoa’s first cruise ship in 880 days.

On Friday, Auckland mayor Phil Goff, executives and staff from P&O, New Zealand Cruise Association and media gathered on the support vessel Peretu, to meet the Pacific Explorer at North Head, before following her into the harbour after her voyage from Sydney.

Before Peretu headed out, Auckland mayor Phil Goff said a few words, appreciating “the hell of a ride the last few years have been”.

“A fortnight ago we opened up the borders, and almost two and a half years later we welcome the first cruise ship to our city,” Goff said.

“I don’t need to tell anybody here how important the cruise industry is to our city, $200 million expenditure, 3000 jobs supported by the cruise industry. It’s a special day.”

Marguerite Fitzgerald, President of Carnival Australia and P&O Australia agreed, thanking her staff and the NZ Cruise Association for “keeping the faith”.

“For many of us it will be an emotional moment, I’ve heard from many people already that they’ve got their tissues out,” she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The ship greeted Auckland with a massive ‘Kia Ora NZ’ sign.

As the cruise ship glided along the glassy sea and into view, New Zealand Cruise Association’s Executive Director Debbie Summers was one of those people, acknowledging “so many people” who have lost their jobs due the pandemic-induced hiatus of cruising.

Cheers erupted from the top of the Peretu as the Pacific Explorer drew closer, as ‘Sparky’ the new electric tug boat showered her with a celebration water cannon, and a rainbow appeared.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A sail boat was being monitored by the NZ Police launch as the first cruise ship in over two and a half years entered Auckland’s harbour on Friday.

Summers said the arrival on Friday would be “a litmus test”.

“We’re going to have to see what Auckland can do, at the end of the day there at 1400 Aussies coming off that ship with full wallets and that’s going to be good for all of us,” Summers told Stuff.

“It’s been 880 days since New Zealand had a cruise ship, and I’ve felt every single one of those days.”

Stuff chatted to the cruise arrivals from Australia as they poured out of the boat and into the city.

Olivia Fletcher and Cooper Boyd were soaking up the culture, as a kapa haka group welcomed the tourists out of The Cloud on Queen’s Wharf.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The cruise ship industry has been decimated over the past two years.

“It’s really cool to see the culture they [NZ] have, and to finally be on holiday after all this time. Coming to a new country is awesome,” the young couple said.

“Big cruisers” Ginny and Peter said it was “fabulous” to be back in Auckland, while Les Hodge said it was unfortunate he didn’t have longer in NZ, but would be back to visit Wellington and Christchurch later this year.

Mother and son Shona Smart and John Taylor were reunited after five years, after Taylor drove from New Plymouth to meet his mum off the cruise ship.

“It’s my first time in the big smoke, and I did a big Forrest Gump run up to her to give her a mum cuddle,” Taylor said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A rainbow made by ‘Sparky’ the electric tug signified the start of long sought recovery for the cruise industry.

It had previously been suggested tourists may have to be warned about rising crime rates in the city centre, but Auckland Central Area Commander Inspector Grae Anderson said “the return of cruise ships is on our [police] radar”.

“Police asks tourists to always be wary of where they venture, especially in unfamiliar places,” Anderson said.

Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick said “more people out and about contributes to vibrancy”.

“More people out and about means more eyes on the street, in turn meaning safer streets.”

But what about the environment?

Cruise ships have been heavily criticised for their impact on the environment, dumping toxic waste into our waters, vomiting massive amounts of carbon pollutants and killing marine wildlife.

“Air quality on Queen Street, Waihorotiu Valley, had been worsening year on year until disrupted by the pandemic and lockdowns. This was largely driven by the burning of fossil fuel,” Swarbrick said.

Swarbrick said pedestrianisation of Queen Street, which she is currently advocating for, “would improve air quality and offer a great experience for tourists”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Queen Street and the Auckalnd CBD area has been decimated due to the pandemic and the lack of tourists.

New Zealand Cruise Association Kevin O’Sullivan boss told tourism representatives said the industry was focused on improving its carbon footprint.

Cruises made up about 1% of global shipping, and tended to be at the forefront of embracing new technology, O’Sullivan said.

But what about Covid-19?

P&O and Carnvial, the sister cruise line have multiple rules in place to prevent the spread of Covid on board, including negative tests before embarking and a vaccine mandate.

Infectious diseases expert Doctor Joel Rindelaub implored tourists to wear masks while out and about, and also said they were the “biggest protection” while on board.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The businesses in down town Auckland are hoping tourists get the economy rolling again.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The downtown Auckland area has been considered an eyesore by some, with the hope more people in the streets will add to the city’s “vibrancy”.

“Cruise ships should be concerned because disease can spread rapidly – we want to avoid something like the Diamond Princess where about a quarter of the passengers caught Covid-19,” Rindelaub said.

“The best thing you can do is wear a high quality N95 mask indoors, especially in the Auckland CBD area.”

The Pacific Explorer has a whopping 999 rooms, fit for over 2000 guests, seven bars and nightclubs and 18 restaurant and café options.

The 261m cruise ship is in Auckland for just a day, before making its way to Fiji. More cruise ships are expected to visit over the coming months, with the full cruise ship season starting in October.