Air New Zealand just got slapped in the face by Qantas — and it'll mean cheaper airfares

Brook Sabin is a travel journalist with Stuff.co.nz.

OPINION: Air New Zealand management would have been seeing red on Thursday. A very Qantas shade of red.

You see, the flying kangaroo slapped the national carrier directly in the face – and I'm here to explain why it's great for you and me.

On Thursday, Air New Zealand announced its annual result. These are highly orchestrated affairs that are months in the planning with glitzy videos and presentations.

The headline wasn't great: a $591 million net loss in the year to June 30. But the airline tried hard to push the good news: travel is now charging back quicker than expected, and the airline has lots to look forward to. It’s investing in new technology, new planes and a new route: the launch of its first-ever Auckland to New York service.

CEO Greg Foran couldn't contain his excitement when the start date was announced earlier in 2022.

"Traditionally, flight numbers 1 and 2 are used for an airline's flagship route. And that's what New York will be – our flagship route," he said at the time.

So, on Thursday, as Air New Zealand painted an optimistic future, in jumped the red kangaroo. It had a message aimed squarely at Air New Zealand: we are here to eat your lunch, and we're after the Big Apple.

SUPPLIED Qantas has taken on Air NZ with the announcement of an Auckland to New York flight.

There is a plane-sized game of chess under way by Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran and aviation Veteran Alan Joyce, who has headed Qantas for more than 14 years. Let's not forget how ruthless (and effective) Joyce is: he famously grounded the entire Qantas fleet in 2011 to bring a labour dispute to an end.

Now, there is a battle under way for North America. For years now, Air New Zealand has been trying to make Auckland a hub for Australians wanting to travel to the United States.

For example, if you're living in Adelaide and want to head to Houston, the Qantas route is lengthy. It involves flying first to Melbourne or Sydney, then on to Los Angeles before finally transiting to Houston on its partner American Airlines.

There are two big problems with that: you need to transit Los Angeles, where you get barked at like sheep being herded into a pen.

Qantas/Supplied Qantas will fly the Auckland to New York service with a 787.

Secondly, Qantas passengers transit onto American Airlines and domestic flights in America are patchy.

Alternatively, you could fly with Air New Zealand on a direct flight to Auckland, then continue on another direct flight to Houston. It’s one less flight, avoids Los Angeles and you stay on Air New Zealand the entire way.

The national carrier has long seen this as a massive opportunity.

Just like Dubai is perfectly positioned to be a transit hub to Europe, could Auckland be a stepping stone for Australians to the United States?

Just look at Air New Zealand's own graph below, and it all becomes clear.

airnz.co.nz/Supplied Air New Zealand offers flights from Australia to North America, via Auckland.

Last year, Air New Zealand was even offering free gold status to Qantas gold members. In the game of airline chess, the national carrier is much smaller – but playing an exceptional game.

Now that the worst of the pandemic is over (let's hope), Joyce is back to his best. On the day Air New Zealand announced its results and vision for the year ahead, Joyce swooped in announcing a showdown on Air New Zealand’s new flagship route and a big revamp of its lounge at Auckland Airport.

Just imagine for a second if the headline were the other way around: Air New Zealand announces it’s taking on Qantas on its flagship Sydney to London route, on the day the airline delivers its annual result. That gives a sense of the scale of what’s unfolded.

Air New Zealand would have been slapped in the face by the announcement. But that's where it gets interesting. Before running our national carrier, Foran was at the helm of Walmart USA.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Greg Foran took over the role of CEO of Air New Zealand just before the pandemic struck.

He took the company to $485 billion in annual sales, more than New Zealand's entire GDP. This guy is used to playing hardball, and he is an even match for Joyce.

The national carrier is working on a new App, new cabin layouts, and has new planes to look forward to in the next few years. On top of that, there are murmurs of more Northern American routes.

Qantas better be careful.

It might find Australians quite like transiting Auckland rather than Los Angeles. And in that case, Air New Zealand will always win.

The result is good for us, the consumer. More seats mean better prices. And Qantas is going to help bring a fair few Americans here, and drop them right off in Auckland to spend big in New Zealand.

Both airlines are emerging from Covid wanting to grab market share. So, get the popcorn out, because the great trans-Tasman rivalry isn't just on the rugby field. It's also playing out 35,000 feet in the sky, and Air New Zealand just got delivered a red card with a Qantas logo on it.

The trouble is, I think Qantas is in for a tough time.

Air New Zealand is one of the best airlines in the world, and I wouldn't want to be taking them on with home advantage.