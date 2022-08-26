Former flight attendant shares 'five things I would never do' on a plane

This story was originally published on travel.nine.com.au and is republished with permission.

When it comes to air travel, there are certain rules – spoken and unspoken – that we all must obey.

Things like armrest etiquette, putting your seat back and walking around the plane without shoes on, are all highly-contested topics in the world of airports and airplanes.

But now, an expert has weighed in. Kat Kamalani, a former flight attendant, has shared a TikTok detailing the "Five things [she] would never do" on a plane.

First up on her list: always bring snacks, no matter how short your flight is. As Kat says, "you never know what's going to happen". So next time you're leaving for the airport, grab some muesli bars or gummi bears to stash in your carry-on.

TikTok Former flight attendant Kat Kamalani shares the five things she'd never do as a passenger.

Secondly, she warns passengers to "never drink the hot water on the airplane". This seems like a bizarre tip, but Kat actually did a whole video on the reasoning behind this.

She revealed that the water tanks on planes are "never, ever" cleaned, so the water can be pretty gross in there. According to Kat, the flight attendants and pilots themselves refuse to drink anything from these tanks.

For the same reason, she says not to drink anything unless it comes from a bottle or can.

TikTok Kat says that the water tanks on planes are never cleaned.

Number three is pretty simple: always obey the flight attendants.

For tip number four, she says "I would never go on a trip and look up alternative airports around me, or alternative flights and hotels, just in case anything happens."

She doesn't really elaborate on exactly what she means by that. When someone in the comments questioned this tip, another user replied: "I guess she means 1. You'll be overcharged based on algorithm but then 2. You left, not went missing."

Finally, number five, she says she would never divulge too much information about herself to anyone sitting next to her on the flight.

And as a final pro-tip, she captioned the video "Oh and please don't walk around with your shoes off," accompanied by a vomit-face emoji.

It seems like all her tips are pretty spot on. One user posted in the comment section: "As an ex flight attendant as well, I agree with all of this!!"

However, another flight attendant weighed in: "I've been a flight attendant for 22 years. I've been drinking the hot water for 22 years and I'm still alive."

I guess it's all about personal preference.

