Airport secrets: Things you probably don't know and really should

Auckland International Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui on what the recovery of international travel will look like.

Airports can feel like lands of limbo where the rules of the ordinary world don’t apply. Wearing pyjamas in public and having a beer at 9am are perfectly acceptable, and time speeds up or slows down depending on how early or late you are for your plane. Somehow the beer seems to taste better too.

Amid the global travel chaos dubbed “airmageddon”, airports have become madder than usual, with extra-long lines and lost luggage adding to travellers’ woes.

Below are five insider secrets that might make for a smoother experience – or at least give you a better idea of, and appreciation for, how these mysterious human-made ecosystems operate.

There are secret lounges for VIPs

There are the fancy airline lounges you can get into if you’re a member or flying at the pointy end of the plane. There’s the top-secret Koru Club reserved for Air New Zealand’s wealthiest and most famous fliers. And then there’s the equally clandestine lounge kept for the likes of the Prime Minister, Governor-General, and guests of the government such as royal family members, Pacific Island leaders and other heads of state.

Located by gate four at Auckland International Airport, the government-owned Kauri Lounge is operated by an agency known as the Visits and Ceremonial Office (VCO).

Guests are met by the VCO when they disembark from their aircraft and escorted to the lounge, where they don’t have to deal with the same immigration and customs hassles as the rest of us.

Kai SchwÃ¶rer/Stuff You won’t find yourself waiting around in New Zealand airports if you’re eligible to enter the exclusive Kauri Lounge (file photo).

“It is important that the arriving guests have space, calm and privacy after what will often have been a long flight and that New Zealand border agencies are able to efficiently provide the relevant clearances for the party,” the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) says in the VCO operational policy guidelines.

Immigration and customs formalities, it adds, “can be kept to a minimum” provided certain pre-departure requirements are met.

The lounge is such a closely-guarded secret no mention is made of it on the Auckland Airport website, and a Google image search failed to turn up a single picture.

Anyone can get VIP treatment – for a price

If you’ve ever seen someone fast-tracked through customs and security by an escort and wished you could be them, you can. If you’re willing to cough up some cash.

Auckland Airport has a concierge service which sees guests welcomed upon arrival and guided through the domestic or international terminal, the aim being to ensure their airport experience is as quick and stress-free as possible.

Bags can be carried. Strollers provided. And you can expect the concierge’s expert assistance in navigating check-in and security and finding your gate and, if necessary, departure lounge. If you’ve returned from a journey, they’ll also help you book transport home.

Prices start from $43 at the domestic terminal, and from $165 at the international terminal.

Other travellers can get special treatment too

If you have reduced mobility and need a wheelchair, you can look forward to special treatment from your airline if you let them know at least 48 hours in advance. Look forward to a private escort, fast-tracks through queues and, in some cases, priority boarding.

Those with “hidden disabilities” such as chronic pain, mental health issues, speech impairments, sight or hearing loss, deafness, autism and chronic conditions which impact everyday life can choose to wear a sunflower lanyard at some airports to let staff know they may need extra assistance.

The Hidden Disabilities lanyards are designed to ensure their wearers’ journeys through the airport are as easy as possible, but they don’t entitle you to queue-jump.

Participating airports worldwide, including Auckland and Wellington airports, can arrange for a lanyard to be ready for you to collect upon arrival.

Major airports often have a mortuary

Many airports around the world have a mortuary for passengers who are being repatriated or died in-flight. Auckland International Airport has a designated room landside for those who die en route to New Zealand. The deceased remain in the room until they are collected by the coroner.

123RF Duty-free goods at airports aren’t always as good a deal as one might expect.

Duty-free goods aren’t always cheaper than on the high street

It can be easy to justify spending up large when you’re waiting around for your flight – you’re saving yourself money by shopping duty-free right?

Well, not necessarily. A 2020 Consumer NZ investigation found that many items can be picked up cheaper at supermarkets, department stores and other major retailers than in duty-free airport outlets.

Chocolate products proved particularly overpriced at duty-free stores, with Consumer NZ saying they can cost several times as much as they would elsewhere. The same-sized Toblerone Gold bar was found to cost $16.50 at duty-free and less than half that – $8 – at Kmart.

Six of the 12 cosmetic and fragrance items in the study could be found at a comparative or better price elsewhere, as could three of nine electronic products.

If you’re looking at buying booze, you might find cheaper prices on certain spirits and liqueurs in duty-free stores but supermarkets and liquor stores can have better deals on wines, the study found.

Consumer NZ noted that duty-free stores can offer better deals online than they do at their airport stores, so it literally pays to be prepared.

Some confiscated items are donated

Your loss when it comes to items confiscated at security could be another’s gain.

The Aviation Security Service (AvSec) confiscates a large number of low-cost items such as scissors, lighters and batteries.

Lighters and dry batteries can’t be recycled so are disposed of, but scissors are one of several items donated to the likes of schools, charities, medical centres, marae and outdoor organisations, an AvSec spokesperson said.

“Scissors are often given to schools and early child care centres,” she said. “We get a reasonable amount of camping and outdoor equipment in carry-on screening that can’t go on an aircraft and these items are also donated to outdoor organisations so they can be reused.”

The service disposes of large quantities of confiscated food and cosmetics, such as shampoos, as they can’t be donated for health and safety reasons, the spokesperson said. Dangerous goods removed from checked bags are handed over to airlines to process.

”To provide context on the number of items AvSec removes from passenger baggage, annually this is around 190,000 items. The vast majority of these items are dangerous goods, and are not permitted to fly as per airlines’ conditions of carriage.”