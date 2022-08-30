How I bungled my way through one of the world's strictest Covid borders

“Hi James. Whenever you see this email, please reply to me at once.”

The poor lady who has organised my travel is panicked. She's emailed me at 9.30pm on a Sunday night asking just where the hell have I got myself to.

I'm at a taxi stand outside of Taipei airport when I get the email a few minutes later. Early dusk here is only a few shades darker than the row of yellow taxis that slowly spirit away the queue.

It's just under a month since the Nancy Pelosi visited the island. China condemned the visit to what it sees as its “renegade province” and launched massive military drills in response.

The heat is still turned on, and drips of sweat roll down my temples at the same rate the cabs leave.

I’d arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport almost an hour earlier on a Singapore Airlines plane that was only two thirds full. Everyone on the flight was considered to be in one bubble as we flew through the sky.

James Halpin Stuff reporter James Halpin waits in a long airport queue after arriving in Taiwan.

Getting on the plane and into the bubble was easy. There was only an online pre-departure form to fill out as Taiwan had dropped a pre-departure test two weeks ago. I needed a copy of my Covid vaccine history and the NZ government’s international travel vaccine certificate. And my plane ticket, of course.

Travellers to the island need to follow a “3+4” quarantine rule – three days alone in full hotel quarantine followed by four days in a self-quarantine period, only leaving the house when absolutely necessary. But you are allowed to go to work and take public transport during that four-day time.

You have to do a RAT the first time you leave the house or if you get any symptoms during the seven-day period. A special authorised Covid ride will take you from the airport to your quarantine hotel; luckily that includes taxis.

James Halpin Covid testing at Taiwan's international airport for arrivals.

After touching down, four men in full PPE, with face shields and body suits, waited at the end of the airbridge. I was in ‘cool’ PPE – a face mask and the latest fashion must-haves, gas station sunglasses. A representative from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who would make my traversing one of the world’s strictest remaining quarantine borders easy, was supposed to meet me once I landed.

But I accidentally slipped past him somewhere along the line and ventured through the shining granite halls myself.

A lady in full PPE with a microphone and a speaker kept saying “sim sim” and pointed me past a formed line on the concourse. Another man in PPE held a little sign on a wooden pole which said ‘SIM’ with an arrow.

I queued for five minutes in the line, like a lemming, before I realised that she was pointing me towards a series of tables set up further down the hall selling cellphone SIM cards. Jeez, things must be desperate here if they’re trying to sell me a phone card at the airport, I thought.

Taiwan has had one of the strictest zero-Covid policies in the world and now cases are rising in the country with tens of thousands a day. The border is beginning to open up as it abandons the strategy, just like New Zealand has.

But, it turns out you need a Taiwanese SIM card to receive a text from their equivalent of the Ministry of Health in order to fill out a special arrival quarantine form online – the sequel Covid form to the one you filled out before leaving.

Once I got the SIM and got back in the line, another lady in PPE with a microphone started filling out forms on the phone for me as I held it in my hand.

Allowing someone to touch my stuff as I was transiting brought back flashbacks to the terrifying international travel incident that scarred me years ago: Schappelle Corby. But the form was simple and identical to the one I had to do before departure from Auckland.

James Halpin Queues of passengers line up at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on arrival into Taiwan.

Getting through the rest of Customs was easy as we were the only flight which had landed. I was given two packs of RATs and a little plastic jar. It only took me about 20 minutes.

The arrivals hall was closed to the public and all the normal back-slapping welcomes were missing: “Hello old chap, good to see you,” “what present did you bring me,” “wow you’ve put on a few kegs on holiday”.

Instead, we went outside the airport into the 37C heat and waited in line to do a Covid spit-test in cramped makeshift cubicles. It was like being in the changing rooms of a public pool: humidity, liquid, intimacy.

I spat into the little jar and put it in a bagand handed it over and that was it – I was through Taiwan Customs and one of the strictest Covid borders remaining, and it was less invasive that having to do a PCR test in the car at my GP at home.

All that was left to do was find the person that was picking me up – lucky I had a SIM card to call them with.