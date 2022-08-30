Big shakeup of Air New Zealand's Airpoints scheme will deliver more freebies

Some of the perks being considered include free flights, free parking and even separate lounges for Elite members.

A significant shakeup of Air New Zealand's Airpoints scheme is being worked on which will deliver more perks for frequent flyers.

Some of the benefits being considered include free flights for family members or friends of top travellers, free parking and even separate lounges for Elite members.

The airline currently has 3.6 million Airpoints customers, and it conducted a major review of the scheme during the pandemic.

As part of the review, Air New Zealand sent a survey to a "selected group" of travellers, asking for feedback on a list of potential perks.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand Airpoints members can link My Vaccine Pass to airline's app from Thursday

* Air New Zealand set to launch Airpoints credit card in 2022

* Air New Zealand extending Airpoints status for another year



The airline wouldn't release the survey to Stuff, but Executive Traveller has got hold of one, revealing what's being considered.

BROOK SABIN After almost two years, the first of Air New Zealand's 'desert planes' has arrived back from deep storage — and will soon be flying passengers again.

Elite members were asked about the potential of discounted upgrades that are easier to redeem, separate ‘Elite’ lounges, and a 30% Airpoints bonus on flights.

Air New Zealand is also mulling a scheme that would offer lifetime Silver, Gold and Elite status.

Executive Traveller also revealed the airline is looking at the possibility of an ‘Elite Plus’ membership, which would sit higher than the airline’s current Elite tier.

It would be available to those who gain 2800 to 3500 status points, according to the report. The current Elite membership is reached by gaining 1500 status points.

Air New Zealand Some of the perks being considered include easier access to upgrades. A new series of Business suites will be introduced on the airline from 2024.

Executive Traveller revealed some of the benefits being considered for ‘Elite Plus’ include free same-day flight changes for domestic and trans-Tasman services, free parking at the member's home port and immediate confirmation of upgrades.

One of the most generous suggestions is letting a family member or friend accompany ‘Elite Plus’ members on Air New Zealand flights free of charge.

Some of these benefits are similar to the top-secret Elite Priority One (EP1) tier, which is invite-only and limited to around 100 members. Stuff Travel revealed the full set of EP1 benefits after they were accidentally posted online. Members can also access secret Koru lounges at Auckland and Sydney airports.

SUPPLIED One of the ideas being considered is a separate lounge for Elite members.

Did you receive a survey asking about potential changes to the Airpoints scheme? Get in touch: travel@stuff.co.nz

Air New Zealand won't be drawn on which of the surveyed benefits would be introduced, but its online ‘databook’ – a source of information for investors – does reveal "improved upgrades, greater personalised service and a greater ability to share benefits among family and friends" is being worked on.

The airline wouldn't be interviewed about the survey, instead releasing a statement from its Chief Digital Officer, Nikhil Ravishankar. He explains, "during the pandemic, we sent a survey to a selected group of members, asking them what they needed most and what new benefits they'd like to see.

"This is something we did across all our tiers. We're still working through what the outcome of this survey will look like post-Covid, but once we do, we'll be very excited to share the results with our valued Airpoints members."

BROOK SABIN The airline is considering whether to introduce an Elite Plus membership.

Loyalty programmes are huge potential earners for airlines; Qantas brings in hundreds of millions in revenue from its scheme each year. It's hoped making the Airpoints programme more generous will encourage people to spend more in its ecosystem.

The airline has added more than 2000 items to its Airpoints Store in the past year and is also working on its own branded credit card, which is said to deliver greater benefits than the current Airpoints credit cards offered by the big banks.

Changes to the Airpoints scheme, including additional benefits, are expected to be revealed next year.

What changes would you like to see introduced to the Airpoints scheme? Let us know in the comments below.