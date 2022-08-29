Famous wood cabin falls off mountain in French Alps

Located on the border between Italy and France, at the foot of Mont Maudit, the Bivouac de la Fourche collapsed on Wednesday.

A rockslide has caused an iconic small mountain cabin perched precariously in the Alps to tumble and smash into a glacier below.

The Bivacco Alberico, also known as Bivouac de la Fourche, fell off the southwest face of Mont Maudit last week, in the Mont Blanc massif in France and Italy.

According to Le Figaro, some climatologists blamed the shelter's collapse on global warming causing ice in the Alps to melt, and chunks of the mountain to crumble loose.

Footage shot from a helicopter showed debris scattered on rocky ledges and outcrops below. No casualties were reported.

Built in 1935, the tiny mountain refuge could sleep 15 people and was a popular stop for climbers in the Mont Blanc region.

The cabin hadn't been used since mid-July, after it had been deemed unsafe because of soaring temperatures and increased rock fall in the area.

In recent years, climbers and locals have warned the Alps are becoming more unstable.

Environmentalists claim rising temperatures and melting glaciers are to blame, causing major erosion on various peaks in the famous mountain range.

Over the past 120 years, temperatures in the Alps have risen by just under 2C – twice the global average.

