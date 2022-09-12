Cheat sheet: Why are fares to Australia so expensive and when will they get cheaper?

With airlines struggling to keep up with demand for flights across the Tasman, airfares have soared.

Leave booking until a couple of weeks before you fly out, and you could pay about as much as you would for a one-way flight to London. But even the early birds are likely to pay considerably more than they would have before Covid-19 messed with the world’s travel plans. Here, we take a look at what’s going on.

So, how much are flights to Australia?

Flight Centre general manager product Victoria Courtney said the travel agency is seeing fares of about $700 return to cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane for those who book well ahead. Those who leave it until two weeks or less though may have to pay as much as $2000.

A recent search on flight aggregator Skyscanner showed you could pay more than $800 for a one-way fare from Auckland to Brisbane in October. On Sunday October 2, the cheapest fare was a direct China Airlines flight from $839, followed by three Qantas flights costing between $857 and $897 – with stopovers of between 18 and 28 hours. The cheapest Air New Zealand fare was $976.

Lower fares were available in the second half of the month after the school holidays will have finished. The cheapest flight then was a direct Qantas flight from $457.

Fares to the Gold Coast were also significantly higher in the first part of the month. On October 2, the cheapest one-way fare was a direct Jetstar service starting from $659, followed by an Air New Zealand flight costing from $1175.

Flights to Sydney and Melbourne in October were a bit cheaper, although would-be travellers could still pay $600 or more for a flight to Sydney between October 1 and 9. The cheapest Sydney flight in October was a $222 direct Jetstar service on October 31.

The cheapest flight to Perth on October 2 was an Air New Zealand flight starting at $1535. Again, flights in the second half of the month were lower, but travellers could still expect to pay upwards of $600 for a direct one-way service.

Flights from Auckland to Adelaide could be snapped up for just over $260 in October in both halves of the month. Qatar Airways, which stops in the South Australian city on its long-haul routes, had fares from $269 on October 2.

Why are fares so high?

It’s largely about supply and demand. Airlines axed routes and staff in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and, with demand picking up sooner than expected, they are still playing catch-up.

Air New Zealand is operating at 75% of its pre-Covid Trans-Tasman capacity, but has returned to all nine of its Australian destinations.

Qantas and Jetstar are also crossing the ditch less frequently, while Virgin Australia has not yet returned to the New Zealand market.

Meanwhile, airlines’ lack of staff has been exacerbated by higher than usual levels of staff sickness.

To add fuel to the fire, carriers are struggling to recover from huge financial losses as a result of drastically scaling back services in the earlier part of the pandemic. Air New Zealand reported a net loss of $591 million in the year to June 30, while Qantas posted an underlying loss before tax of A$1.86 billion for the last financial year. High fuel costs, inflated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, have also been an issue.

Which Aussie destinations have the cheapest fares?

Queensland destinations such as Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Cains have the most reasonably priced flights if you book well enough in advance, Courtney said. Perth, Sydney and Melbourne tend to be more expensive. As mentioned, there are also some good deals to Adelaide.

Isn’t budget airline Air Asia coming to New Zealand?

Yes. One of the world’s cheapest airlines, Air Asia is set to launch trans-Tasman services on November 1, with flights starting from $169. Departing Auckland, the flights will head across the ditch to Sydney before continuing on to Kuala Lumpur. There are set to be three flights a week at first, and daily services from the first quarter of 2023.

When will other airlines offer cheaper fares?

We’re unlikely to see trans-Tasman fares fall significantly until more airlines enter the market, boosting competition.

Right now, only Air New Zealand, Qantas and Jetstar are flying to multiple destinations across the ditch. Virgin Australia is set to resume flights from Queenstown to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in November, potentially leading to cheaper fares on those routes.

“We need an increase of airlines returning into the market so we can have more seat availability and healthy airline competition,” Courtney said. “We predict this is not likely to happen until mid-next year.”

Her advice: “Plan ahead and book as far in advance as possible to enable yourself to have choice on your dates and best available pricing.”