The tiny East Coast airline challenging Air New Zealand to use more te reo Māori

In the past two years, since the pandemic began, Brook Sabin has been lucky enough to travel to every region in New Zealand.

A tiny East Coast airline with what it believes is the world’s first te reo Māori safety briefing card has challenged Air New Zealand to incorporate more of the language into its own flights, with chief pilot Mahanga Maru saying he believes the national carrier could “turn up the dial”.

Founded in 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Air Ruatoria has a Civil Aviation Authority- approved safety briefing card in both English and te reo.

Maru also incorporates te reo into announcements, waiata and karakia.

Those from other parts of the country might find the language unfamiliar though: the airline uses the Ngāti Porou version of te reo.

“Our reo is unique,” Maru said. “We don’t say “kia ora”, we greet people with “kei te aha”. It's part of our lexicon on the East Coast and sets us apart from other iwi.”

Maru, who is collaborating with Airways New Zealand to help pilots pronounce Māori names correctly, said Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week), which runs from September 12-18, inspired him to issue the challenge to Air New Zealand.

Air Ruatoria/Supplied Air Ruatoria chief pilot Mahanga Maru (front right) believes the airline has the world’s first safety briefing card in te reo.

“I’ve been flying for 30-odd years and one of the challenges I guess is that the use of the language by pilots isn’t that great.

“When I fly with Air New Zealand, the cabin crew are really good. They greet you (in te reo) and all that sort of stuff. But you’ll be flying along and the pilots will say “We’re just passing Mount Ruapehu or Taranaki”. I just think the airline’s doing a great job but could just probably turn up the dial a bit more and really lean into the opportunity to embrace te reo – in the cabin, the cockpit and across the board.”

Araraurangi Air New Zealand senior manager cultural affairs Jahmaine Cummings-Hodge said the airline supports the Air Ruatoria kaupapa (initiative) and is continuing on its te reo journey to tautoko and champion te reo.

“We use safety videos to share our safety messages on the majority of our flights, with the current safety video featuring the story of Tiaki and the Guardians using a mixture of te reo and English.

“This safety video is also available in nine different languages, including te reo Māori, on board, and it’s great to hear Air Ruatoria doing their safety briefings in te reo. We also empower our people to use te reo in their public announcements and crew really enjoy sharing the language with our customers.”

Maru said he’s received good feedback from passengers about Air Ruatoria’s use of te reo.

“People really engage with it, especially Māori people because they love hearing the language.”

Non-Māori, meanwhile, appreciate the insight the language offers into the Ngāti Porou people and their home and culture, he said.

“I describe it as a cultural experience because you’re trained to fly an aircraft, but my aim is to manaaki (take care of) my passengers, my customers. To show them the beauty of Ngāti Porou, our maunga, our place.

Air Ruatoria/Supplied Air Ruatoria’s bilingual safety briefing cards have been approved by the Civil Aviaiton Authority.

“As part of that, I was singing recently with a bunch of – I call them my Cambridge Angels. So I took them on a tour around the coast and we sang Pokarekare Ana before we took off. They sang with me and it was awesome.”

Another recent onboard waiata saw him sing Ngāti Porou anthem Paikea with Ngāti Rarua whānau in Ruatoria for a forum.

Air Ruatoria offers both scenic and charter flights over what Maru describes as an “undiscovered” part of Aotearoa.

“A lot of folks who come here – it’s kind of on the to-do list. Folks come here looking for a different experience and a different vista, and it’s all of that.”

Dawn flights across the region famously dubbed the first to see the sun are particularly beautiful, he said.

Air Ruatoria/Supplied The Ruatoria airline offers scenic and charter flights across Ngāti Porou landscapes.

“You can see across the country and experience the mauri of our maunga and our view, and the mana of that maunga.”

If Air New Zealand needs any help incorporating more te reo into its operations, Maru said he is happy to help out.

“I’m happy to show a bit of leadership and help them along the way because I'm in the same sector.”

Air New Zealand awards fluent te reo-speaking staff members with what it calls the Tohu Reo pin.

Eleven airline staff members wear the pins, indicating to passengers that they are fluent in the language.