Your next Air NZ regional flight could make you part of a Nasa space mission

Aircraft carrying satellite receivers will conduct what could be groundbreaking research.

Take an Air New Zealand regional flight and you could find yourself part of a Nasa mission.

The national carrier has become the first passenger airline in the world to join an Earth mission with America’s space agency, installing a satellite receiver on a Q300 aircraft, which will conduct what could become groundbreaking research into climate change.

Nelson-bound flight NZ8844 took off from Christchurch on Tuesday morning with the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver aboard in what the airline said was a world first.

The receiver will use GPS and Galileo signals to collect environmental data which will monitor indicators of climate change and may also be used to predict storms.

The airline’s chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain Dave Morgan said the Q300’s extensive domestic network, which includes 19 ports stretching from Kerikeri to Invercargill, and flying altitude of 16,000 feet made it the perfect aircraft for the job.

“Flying much closer to the land and sea than Nasa’s satellites, our aircraft can collect a daily feed of high-resolution, high-quality data, with significant potential for the science community.”

The University of Auckland has set up a new operations centre to process what project lead Professor Delwyn Moller said could become New Zealand’s largest source of environmental data, putting Kiwi scientists at the forefront of the emerging field.

“The data produced by this collaboration will be made publicly available, opening up a range of research possibilities, with many potential uses – from flood risk management to agriculture and resource planning.”

The data will also be fed into Nasa’s Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS) – a constellation of eight small satellites which measure wind speeds over the planet’s oceans.

Nasa CYGNSS programme scientist Dr Will McCarty said the data will extend the mission to monitor environmental changes over land.

“CYGNSS bounces GPS signals off the ocean to measure wind speeds to help predict hurricanes and cyclones. Over land, the technology can determine soil moisture levels, so it can also monitor climate change indicators such as drought, flooding and coastline erosion.

“The receiver that Air New Zealand is flying has advanced capabilities with the potential to be used for future space bound missions, so we’re excited to test these out.”

The project has been named Rongowai, which combines the Māori words rongo (to sense) and wai (water).