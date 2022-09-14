The Government has quietly made one Covid rule 'long term' — it’s a complete waste of time

Brook Sabin is a travel reporter for Stuff and formerly worked in the Press Gallery covering politics.

OPINION: The Government has quietly kept one of its most frustrating Covid rules, and even worse – it looks here to stay.

On Monday, the prime minister hailed an end to almost all Covid rules summing it up like this:

"In short, we now move on to a simple two requirements system of masks in healthcare settings and seven days of isolation for positive cases only."

But, it turns out, it's not that simple. All travellers, even New Zealanders wanting to get home after a holiday, will continue to require a "travel pass" to get in. And the only way to get this is by filling out a form that takes "up to 10 minutes" before you travel.

Yes, Kiwis will need to get Government permission to return home. And if you don't get it, you won't be allowed on the plane.

Those who have already been overseas will know precisely what I'm talking about: it’s the dreaded New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD).

It was designed in the earlier days of our border reopening to ensure, among other things, that people coming here had vaccine passes. However, the Government has now dropped that requirement.

You may ask, why is it needed now? The Government argues it's for contact tracing.

So, how much contact tracing is currently being done? The answer is zero.

Getty Images All travellers entering New Zealand will be required to get a “Traveller Pass” before getting on the plane.

Let's get this straight: New Zealanders must get a travel pass before their flight, for contact tracing that would be done after they get home – all to give the Government data that it’s currently doing nothing with.

Surely there is a better way, because this is nonsense.

A spokesperson for Customs justified it like this: "It's important that the Government continues to collect contact details and travel history for contact tracing purposes in order to respond quickly to potential new COVID-19 variants of concern."

"In the long term, the NZTD system is intended to deliver enduring benefits to New Zealand by providing a platform to manage future risks such as other pandemics, or new biosecurity threats."

Hold on, did anyone tell Customs the Government no longer requires international arrivals to do rapid antigen tests (it now only "encourages" them)?

So how could the system be used for contact tracing if we don't require tests?

What bureaucrats sitting behind their computers with high-speed Internet also fail to realise is the realities of travel. Some people travel to be with sick loved ones and are too stressed to deal with this. Others have limited knowledge of technology, or English. Some people travel to remote places without easy access to the Internet.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Brook Sabin got kicked out of his application while doing it recently in Australia.

I've recently been in Fiji and Australia and no Kiwis I spoke to while over there had kind words to say about the NZTD.

Some elderly struggle to get it done, while one couple I spoke to in Fiji couldn't get a strong enough wi-fi connection to complete their form, so had to pay for expensive roaming to get it done. Their frustration boiled over after the application repeatedly closed down.

What makes this worse is similar information is also collected in the Customs form you fill out on the plane. So not only is this form next to useless, but you're doing it twice.

Customs intends to streamline the process, confirming to Stuff Travel changes will be coming next year. By June 2023, it says the NZTD will enable travellers to fill in their Customs, Immigration, and Biosecurity forms in one place - alongside the health section.

So, will this become one mega-form we have to complete before we get on the plane? And how do I know what I'm declaring if I haven't even packed my bags?

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall had a key role in deciding the future of this system. She explained it like this:

"The Director-General of Health recommended that the requirement to provide contact details and travel history information via the NZTD system for air arrivals should be retained to enable timely contact tracing, should this be needed. As a preparedness measure our ability to respond to a potential new variant of concern identified offshore relies on being able to contact trace at pace. On balance, I agree that the maintenance of this provision is appropriate."

It's a bad decision, the prime minister should have overruled it.

Screenshot The new version of the New Zealand Traveller Declaration takes “up to 10 minutes” to complete.

Yes, of course, Customs should be able to contact trace if a deadly new strain emerges. But build that capacity in the background, and turn the system on if needed.

At short notice, the Government could implement an online declaration and compulsory rapid testing for new arrivals.

But in the meantime, we're in a bureaucratic halfway house where the Government still makes everyone fill in these forms, but doesn't require testing. So it's a contact tracing "insurance" system that’s half broken because it’s missing vital information.

It's beyond belief the Government is persevering with it – especially when our major partners, like Australia, have long ditched similar forms.

I expect the Government will make a U-turn on this decision because we are a travelling nation. Thousands of Kiwis will be required to fill this form out each day to return home. Over time, that's a real recipe for bubbling frustration – and the Government won't want that with an election on the horizon.

