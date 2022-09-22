Zero-emission seaglider set to transform travel in NZ completes maiden voyage

A prototype of the zero-emission “seaglider” touted as having the potential to transform travel around New Zealand has completed its first maiden flight.

Part plane, part ferry and part hydrofoil, the fully electric seagliders travel at high speed just above the water’s surface.

Ocean Flyer, a business founded by former banker and Air Napier owner Shah Aslam and former New Zealand Air Force chief John Hamilton, signed a $700 milion deal in April to bring 25 seagliders to New Zealand.

Designed to carry up to 100 passengers at speeds of up to 540km an hour, they will be used to fly people between cities and towns for a fraction of the cost of a typical airline ticket. It is estimated fares between Whangārei and Auckland could be as little as $30 or Christchurch and Wellington from $60.

US-based startup Regent has successfully flown its prototype seaglider, proving the viability of the new transport form, Ocean Flyer said in a statement.

Aslam said the seagliders could help the Government reach its otherwise “hard to achieve” goal of ensuring New Zealand is carbon-neutral by 2050.

Ocean Flyer/Supplied A computer-generated image of a seaglider flying in Auckland.

“We need bold solutions. Electric cars and cycleways alone are not the solution to solving the climate crisis.

“Seagliders are perfect for our island nation and will help make our transition to carbon neutrality a reality. Seagliders are the future of inter-regional transport in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Aslam said the company would continue to work with the Government, councils, investors and other stakeholders to deliver a fast, sustainable, and affordable alternative to traditional modes of transport.

The seagliders take advantage of a phenomenon known as “ground effect”, which reduces drag and increases range, to fly above the water.

Ocean Flyer/Supplied The prototype seaglider flying above water on its maiden voyage.

The first seagliders to arrive in New Zealand are set to be the 12-seater “Viceroy” version expected to enter service by 2025. The 100-seat “Monarch” seaglider is expected to arrive in 2028.

Aslam has previously talked about expanding operations to Australia and the Pacific once the New Zealand network is established.

He has predicted a “triangle” of operations connecting New Zealand, Australia and Pacific countries such as Fiji, Samoa and Tonga will be in place before 2030.

Regent was founded by a group of engineers who were mostly trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and many of whom previously worked for Boeing or Oracle Team USA.

Its investors include US billionaires Peter Thiel and Mark Cuban, and FitBit founder James Park.