New Zealand cycle trails named among world's most Instagrammed

The Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail is a multi-day adventure starting from either Aoraki/Mount Cook or Lake Tekapo and finishing in Oamaru.

Three New Zealand cycle trails have been named among the most Instagrammed in the world, racking up an exceptionally high number of photo shares per kilometre.

The Blue Ridge Parkway in the US, which spans the southern and central Appalachian Mountains, topped global adventure tour operator Explore Worldwide’s list of the 30 “most picture-perfect bike trails according to Instagram data”.

To compile the list, the company’s cycle tours specialists divided the number of hashtags 100 popular trails around the world had amassed on Instagram by their length in kilometres to determine their number of photo shares per kilometre.

Taking in the highest mountain peak in the eastern US (Mount Mitchell) and the oldest river in North America (New River), the 755km Blue Ridge Parkway garnered 823 Instagram images per kilometre.

The Going to the Sun Road in the US state of Montana came in second with 734 images per kilometre, followed by Lake Ohrid in Eastern Albania with 691 images, the Shimanami Kaido in Japan with 582 images, and the South Downs Way in the UK with 488 images.

The highest scoring New Zealand trail on the list was the Hauraki Rail Trail with 64 images per kilometre, placing it at number 18.

Supplied The Hauraki Rail Trail came in at number 18 on the list with 64 images per kilometre.

One of New Zealand’s easiest Great Rides, the Waikato trail follows historic railway lines between Thames, Paeroa, Te Aroha, Waihī and Matamata, taking in the Shorebird Coast and gold mining relics of the Karangahake Gorge.

The 197km trail is typically completed in four to five days, but can be tackled in sections on day rides.

The Alps 2 Ocean Trail was the second-highest scoring Kiwi route on the list, coming in at number 26 with 24 images per kilometre.

Stretching more than 300km between the Southern Alps and Oamaru, the trail has been touted as one of the most scenic in the country, treating riders to glacial lakes, braided rivers, basins of golden tussock, bizarre fossilised rock formations, cute country towns and the boutique vineyards of one of New Zealand’s newest wine regions.

Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail The Alps 2 Ocean Trail placed 26th with 24 images per kilometre.

Scraping in at number 30, the Otago Central Rail Trail was the third New Zealand trail to make the list with 16 images per kilometre.

Aotearoa’s original Great Ride, the 152km trail follows an old railway route between Clyde and Middlemarch, showing off cute gold rush era towns, abandoned gold diggings and mountain-backed vineyards.

The top 10 was rounded out by Kinderdijk Cycle Route in the Netherlands; Simpsons Gap Bicycle Path in Queensland, Australia; Carretera Austral (CH-7, Southern Way) in Patagonia, Chile; the Cabot Trail in Canada’s Cape Breton Highlands; and the Crater Loop Trail in the US state of Oregon.

The world’s “most picturesque” cycle trails according to the list