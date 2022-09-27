US to force airlines and sites like Expedia to show 'true cost' of plane tickets

The move is expected to consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares.

Travellers in the US will soon be able to see a more complete price on airline tickets before they buy, as the White House continues to search for ways to lower costs for Americans amid persistently high inflation.

US President Joe Biden is set to announce a new initiative that will prevent airlines from hiding the “true cost” of airline tickets, allowing consumers to see a price that includes baggage and change fees.

The requirement will also apply to search sites such as Kayak and Expedia.

The move is expected to consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand slumps in world airline awards

* What to look for in hidden fees on travel sites

* Is it time for warning labels on plane tickets?



Airlines made nearly US$700 million on cancellation and change fees last year, according to the White House. The announcement was first reported by CNN.

The president will make the announcement at a meeting of the White House Competition Council, established last year as a way for his administration to find cost-saving measures for consumers. It will be the third time that the group, chaired by National Economic Council director Brian Deese, has met.

Andrew Harnik/AP Airlines made nearly US$700 million on cancellation and change fees last year, according to the White House.

At the meeting, Biden plans to push other federal agencies to take similar cost-saving actions, particularly by increasing transparency on hidden fees that can balloon the true cost of goods and services.

One example is a proposal from the Federal Communications Commission that would require internet service providers to better outline fees and charges on what the administration calls a “broadband nutrition label”. And the Agriculture Department on Monday will also announce new actions meant to encourage competition in various agricultural markets.

The administration has taken similar actions when it comes to bank and credit card fees, which the White House says have saved consumers US$3 billion annually compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic.