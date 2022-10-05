Flying air taxi that could cost $3 per km coming to New Zealand

Air New Zealand has partnered with Wisk Aero - which has revealed its new four-person air taxi that it hopes to bring to our shores.

A new four-person flying taxi that could cost Kiwis as little as $3 per kilometre to use has been revealed.

Wisk Aero has released a prototype of its aircraft that will “rise like a helicopter and fly like a plane”.

Air New Zealand’s CEO Greg Foran was recently in California checking out the new four-seater aircraft – which has only just been revealed to the public.

Wisk, which tested earlier versions of the aircraft in New Zealand, has confirmed its new look sixth-generation model will be the one that goes into production. It’s the world’s first self-flying all-electric vertical and take-off aircraft that can fit four people.

Wisk The new four-person air taxi is designed by Wisk Aero.

Wisk has previously revealed to Stuff Travel that at least one New Zealand city is amongst the first 20 on its radar, and it expects to be flying here within "five to 10 years” – but it won’t reveal finer details.

The sixth-generation model cruises at around 120 knots (222km/h) and has a range of 144 kilometres, with reserves. It’ll fly at an altitude of 2500 to 4000 feet (762 to 1219 metres).

Wisk said it had a “price target” of USD$3 per passenger, per mile. That’s the equivalent to roughly NZD$3 per kilometre.

Testing of earlier Wisk models took place in Canterbury over recent years, with Stuff Travel witnessing a test flight at Tekapo Airport in 2019. The company has partnered with the New Zealand Government to progress its trials, and with Air New Zealand – which may eventually introduce them to its fleet.

More than 1500 test flights have so far taken place both in New Zealand and at its base in the United States.

Flight testing in New Zealand has wrapped up for now, and the focus here has moved to an "Airspace Integration Trial Programme”.

Wisk Wisk hopes to have the aircraft in service in five to 10 years.

Wisk said its pilotless aircraft will be “one of the safest systems in aviation” and “is being designed to exceed today’s rigorous aviation safety standards of a one-in-a-billion chance of an accident.”

The company said the plane has “fully redundant systems, and no single point of failure.”

Each flight will be overseen by a multi-vehicle supervisor, who can intervene if needed.

Wisk has an impressive list of partners, including Nasa and Boeing - which recently announced it was investing NZ$790 million (US$450m) in the company.