New Zealand named among friendliest - and best - countries in the world

New Zealand has been named one of the friendliest countries in the world – and best countries overall –in the long-running Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, but our hotels put in a pretty poor showing.

Aotearoa claimed the third spot on the New York-based publication’s 2022 list of the 10 friendliest countries, based on the input of thousands of readers around the globe.

“Famed the world over for their laidback, positive attitude towards life, the native inhabitants of New Zealand (known as Māori) have only called the island home for 800 years,” the publication says.

“And it is perhaps the Māori people who first started the friendly outlook towards visitors with the idea of manaakitanga (Māori for hospitality) – a sign of mutual respect for others – helping to boost the value of friendly generosity among the people here.”

French Polynesia was named the world’s friendliest country, with the publication saying locals are only too happy to accommodate the honeymooners, divers, hikers and other holidaymakers who visit its famous overwater bungalows, coral-fringed lagoons and waterfall-studded mountains.

123RF New Zealand emerged the 10th-best country to travel to overall.

Described as “colourful” and “bold” with an “open-hearted culture”, Colombia came in third place, with the publication saying “it’s impossible not to become wrapped up in the music, the joyful atmosphere and the zest for life here”.

New Zealand emerged the 10th-best country to travel to overall with a score of 89.01 out of 100, just a couple of points below Portugal, which came in at number 1 with a score of 91.22.

Thailand placed third and was followed by Singapore, India, Greece, Denmark, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Europe dominated the list overall, with the publication saying this matched what its team had heard anecdotally (and seen on Instagram) about where travellers have been choosing to go in 2022, which it described as “the year we really embraced travel again after pretty much two years of enforced abstinence”.

No New Zealand hotels made the ‘best hotels in the world’ list, but Auckland’s Cordis Hotel placed 10th on the list of the best hotels in Australasia, and Glenorchy’s Aro Hā Wellness Retreat claimed the 19th spot on the best destination spas in the world list.

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand ranked 14th on the list of the best overall airlines in the world, which was topped by Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways.

The best countries in the world according to CN Traveler readers