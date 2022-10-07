Four-metre swells to make for bumpy Cook Strait crossings

Bluebridge ferries have delayed sailings after swells in the Cook Strait were forecast to reach up to four and half metres on Friday. (File photo).

Passengers crossing the Cook Strait on Friday should be prepared for choppy seas as ferries prepare to wrestle swells of more than four metres.

Anyone on the ferry, especially those prone to seasickness, were advised to sit near the rear of the boat. “Ginger helps, ginger beer may be the drink of choice onboard today,” Interislander wrote on its website.

“If you have time you might want to pop into a chemist and discuss options to help with sea sickness,.”

Supplied The Interislander ferry Kaiarahi during a rough crossing in Cook Strait. Photo: Jeremy Falconer.

Interislander ferries will run as scheduled on Friday, but Bluebridge sailings will be delayed in the wake of Thursday’s polar blast..

Bluebridge cancelled eight sailings on Thursday as a southerly snap brought swells of up to eight metres. Interislander cancelled passenger sailings and the Kaiarahi sailing at 1pm was reduced to freight only.

1 NEWS The North Island has seen its share of Thursday morning's frosty weather. (Video first published October 6, 2022)

On Friday morning a Bluebridge spokesperson confirmed the Feronia’s 2pm sailing from Picton had been cancelled.

“Otherwise sailings are going ahead as scheduled,” the spokesperson said.

At 10am, the ship tracking function on the Bluebridge website appeared to indicate the Feronia remained in dock in Wellington harbour despite being scheduled to depart at 8.15am.

Bluebridge has been approached for comment. A Stuff reporter was asked to leave the terminal when he visited on Friday morning.

The mass disruption comes amid school holidays when ferries are heavily booked. Both companies say customers may face longer than usual waits when calling to reschedule.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Bluebridge’s Feronia ship. (File photo)

Interislander said all sailings would go ahead on Friday, but passengers who get seasick may still want to postpone travel, with swells in the Cook Strait forecast to reach more than 4 metres.

Saturday would be heavily booked due to transfers and cancellations on Thursday, but “we are going to try our best to make space available over the day,” the statement said..

Bluebridge says passengers affected by delays would be notified by text and email or should contact Bluebridge to arrange an alternative sailing.

Passengers wanting to alter bookings were directed to the Bluebridge website which said sailings were already heavily booked and phone lines would be dealing with more calls than usual.

“We understand this will be disruptive to our customers travel plans,” Bluebridge said.

