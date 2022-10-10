Are baggage trackers legal? Lufthansa says they're too dangerous

The UK is one of many countries experiencing airport baggage delays as a result of staff shortages.

Devices which enable passengers to track their own bags have become hugely popular amid the global travel chaos dubbed ‘airmageddon’, but one airline has contended that they are not actually allowed.

Germany’s Lufthansa said on social media that it was “banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off”.

Apple AirTags and other baggage trackers have become 2022’s most discussed travel accessory as the short-staffed aviation sector struggles to keep up with demand, leading to widespread cancellations and delays, and horror stories of lost and delayed bags.

Placed within checked bags, the trackers can enable passengers to locate their lost bags before airlines do.

One passenger used an Apple AirTag to find his delayed bag at Melbourne Airport, after waiting a week to be contacted by the baggage firm.

Meanwhile, Stuff Travel reporter Alan Granville and his husband found the Tile trackers came in handy on their return trip from Europe when their bags didn’t make it onto the plane during a tight connection.

Getty Images A global shortage of baggage handlers has resulted in a surge in the number of bags being delayed or lost.

The trackers were able to communicate what the airline could not – the location of the bags. And while it took multiple emails, calls and a begging message on social media for them to eventually be reunited with their belongings, it was the trackers that gave them the information they needed to solve the case.

Yet, this handy and relatively cheap form of self-protection could be under threat, with German media citing Lufthansa as saying that baggage trackers must be switched off in-flight under International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations. Which would effectively render them useless.

The growing use of baggage trackers, which also include the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and more advanced GPS versions, has resulted in considerable negative publicity for airlines online.

Disgruntled passengers have taken to social media to vent their frustration at airlines being unable to reunite them with their bags when their tracking devices have shown them where they are.

Commenting on Lufthansa’s assertion that AirTags are classified as dangerous and therefore must be turned off in-flight, one person said: “Makes me wonder how pure the stated motive is… More likely it is difficult to deal with customers that know exactly where their lost luggage is located.”

The IATA sets out the rules for what can and cannot be taken in checked luggage in its ‘Dangerous Goods Regulations’ manual. The manual states that “electronic devices in checked luggage must be completely turned off”, which could be used to justify a ban on turned-on air tags.

The IATA says in a section of its website on travelling with portable electronic devices that lithium batteries remain a safety concern for airlines, but passengers may carry them subject to certain conditions.

A portable electronic device is defined as “any piece of lightweight, electrically-powered equipment. These devices are typically consumer electronic devices capable to communications, data processing and/or computing”.

While baggage trackers are not specifically mentioned, they could conceivably fall within this definition.

Supplied Apple AirTag's cost $55 and allow you to track the location of your bag using an iPhone.

The association recommends passengers keep all electronic devices in their carry-on baggage and say that those who prefer to pack them in their suitcase should check with their airline first and ensure they are completely switched off.

A spokesperson for New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service said it has not been directed by either airlines or regulators to remove AirTags from bags.

“While we currently aren’t screening for these items, this could change if the regulator deems it necessary.”

Aviation expert Irene King said she was not aware of any international ban on the use of baggage trackers, adding that some airlines treat them as portable electronic devices and refuse to carry them in the hull while others don’t.

“The devices are new and I suspect not yet considered by an IATA expert panel. It is this expert panel that would recommend inclusion or exclusion of the product in the list of portable electronic devices carried in the hull.”

King said it was a pity the aviation industry is “still so reliant on unstable battery technology to give the benefits these devices bring to travellers who want some security around their bags.”

It remains to be seen whether other airlines adopt Lufthansa’s stance on baggage trackers.

Lufthansa has been approached for comment.