Electric flying taxi tested in Dubai, offering glimpse of the future of travel

A XPeng X2 is tested in front of the Marina District in Dubai.

A Chinese firm has tested out an electric flying taxi in Dubai, offering a glimpse of futuristic technology that could one day whisk people through cities high above any traffic.

The XPeng X2, developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng Inc's aviation affiliate, is one of dozens of flying car projects around the world.

Only a handful have been successfully tested with passengers on board, and it will likely be many years before any are put into service.

Kamran Jebreili/AP XPeng Inc says the XPeng X2 has a top speed of 130kph.

Monday's demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but the company says it carried out a manned flight test in July 2021.

READ MORE:

* Electric self-flying taxi on display, as Christchurch shows off future of air travel

* Possibility or pipe dream: How close are we to seeing flying cars?

* The weird hybrid future of taxis

* The newest hope to beat the traffic: a 'flying' water taxi that glides across town



The sleekly designed vehicle can carry two passengers and is powered by a set of eight propellers.

The company says it has a top speed of 130kph.

Kamran Jebreili/AP Pilot-less vehicles like the XPeng X2 could one day ferry passengers across town high above congested roadways.

Unlike aeroplanes and helicopters, eVTOL, or “electric vertical takeoff and landing”, vehicles offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle.

The pilot-less vehicles could one day ferry passengers across town high above congested roadways.

But the sector still faces major challenges, including battery life, air traffic control and safety, and infrastructure issues.