The bizarre 'prized possessions' people will sacrifice for a free hotel stay

A uterus and lordship title are among the items offered up so far.

A preserved uterus, a placenta, a “lordship” title and a mysterious taxidermy creature taken from Kiwi comedian Brendhan Lovegrove are among the items of “personal value” Kiwis are willing to sacrifice for a free hotel stay.

QT Hotels and Resorts is giving away up to a year’s worth of stays in exchange for unusual prized possessions with surprising backstories.

Those whose “curious currencies” most impress or amuse the hotel’s “director of chaos” Heloise Flores will score stays of up to a week at a QT Hotel of their choice in either New Zealand or Australia.

“Cash or card won’t cut it, but a stash of old love letters, your favourite pair of well-worn Levis or that rare Pink Floyd vinyl, just might,” a hotel spokespeson said.

“If the curious currency has value to its owner, it’s a perfectly reasonable form of payment. Rest assured, nothing is too strange.”

Entrants must be prepared to part with their prized possessions, which will be made into unique lamps by Kiwi designer Destroy All Monsters. The so-called “Lamps of Chaos” will be displayed at QT’s Auckland and Sydney hotels before being auctioned for charity, with proceeds going to the New Zealand Arts Foundation and Australian Cultural Fund.

Supplied A sculpture given as a 21st gift, ancient bottle of olive oil, taxidermy animals and a mixtape are among the items people have said they’re willing to forfeit for a free hotel stay.

The preserved uterus – dubbed the “Cuterus” – is undoubtedly amongst the more unexpected items received so far.

The transgender man happy to part with it in exchange for a year’s hotel stay said he decided to keep his uterus after a hysterectomy because he “thought it would be kinda camp” to do so.

The man willing to renounce his “Lordship” title said it was gifted to him by his sister, who “thought it was cool to buy me rights to a plot of land in Scotland to bestow a Lordship title on me”.

Some landowners in Scotland sell souvenir plots which enable buyers to style themselves as lairds, lords and ladies, although they are not viewed as such under Scottish law.

The person willing to give up the taxidermy “bear pig” that belonged to Brendhan Lovegrove said they came by it on a night out.

QT Hotels & Resorts/Supplied QT’s ‘directors of chaos’ will choose winners based on which items most impress and amuse them.

“Our friend group was out for drinks and we stopped off at his apartment and he mentioned he absolutely hates this taxidermy creature as it belonged to his ex, apparently it's a bear cub but I have yet to properly identify it. Anyways I said I would take it and I ubered home with it,” they said.

Another person nominated a sculpture given to her by her brother for her 21st birthday.

”Hand-carved by the grandfather, he told me. So sentimental. Then one day strolling Leichhardt mall, I spot her – and 15 closest relatives in the window for $39.95 a piece. Never told him. Time to say goodbye to 'gift shop Gabby'.”

A placenta, baby teeth and gallstones are among the other human body parts put forward, while other unusual items include a crystallised lotus gifted by a five-year-old “with obvious impeccable taste”, and a bottle of olive oil found believed to have been hiding in the dark recesses of a grandmother’s pantry since 1933.

Flores said the competition, which runs until October 31, was about shaking things up and celebrating individuality.

“We’re excited about all the eclectic curios that will be put forward in exchange for a stay at one of our extraordinary properties – good taste and creativity is paramount!”

The entry period will run for the whole of October, with Kiwis able to cash in their stays for the remainder of the year. Head to qtcuriouscurrencies.com to enter.

What would you send in? Let us know in the comments.