'Bonkers' airfares: Why you might be out of luck if you want to fly home for Christmas

Brad McClunie and his wife were “shocked” when they discovered it would be cheaper for them and their four children to spend Christmas in Los Angeles than return to New Zealand from Australia.

The Cairns-based couple’s mid-September search showed they would have to pay nearly $12,000 for return flights for them and their children, two of whom required adult fares, with Air New Zealand over the festive season.

“It was cheaper to fly to LA and go to Disneyland for Christmas – and that was flying via Auckland,” he said. “Obviously (my wife) didn’t continue with the booking.”

It’s proving a particularly expensive year for Kiwis overseas to return to New Zealand for Christmas, with airfares well up on previous years from all countries.

READ MORE:

* NZ dollar-friendly travel: The best-value destinations for Kiwis right now

* I booked an overseas holiday and now have massive regret

* The bizarre 'prized possessions' people will sacrifice for a free hotel stay



House of Travel chief operating officer Brent Thomas said reduced airline capacity and rising fuel costs have seen airfares rise worldwide, with some airlines hiking their prices by as much as 30%.

The combination of fewer airlines flying to New Zealand than before the pandemic and pent-up demand among overseas Kiwis to return to Aotearoa means most flights over the Christmas and New Year period have been booked out for a while, he said.

123rf Higher airfares have made a NZ Christmas an impossibility for many overseas Kiwis.

Would-be returnees would be hard-pressed to find any seats in economy or business class from popular departure points such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, London and Los Angeles, he added.

“In a number of cases economy class is full with only the odd premium cabin seat still available, but at a premium price.”

Manchester-based Kiwi Kate Lowry described fares from the UK to New Zealand over Christmas this year as enough to “make your eyes water”.

Her search for return flights between Manchester and Auckland leaving on December 19 and heading back on January 2 showed she could expect to pay at least £2184 (NZ$4400) for herself only or at least £8734 (NZ$17,500) for her family of four.

Lowry said the cost of fares home has always been prohibitive at Christmastime, adding that in the 22 years she’s lived overseas the price has always surged around December 9.

123RF Airlines have increased prices by up to 30%, House of Travel’s Brent Thomas said.

“If I travel off-peak with my husband and two primary school-age daughters, we can come home for £3600 (NZ$7200) for a random two-week period in late April. However, if I try to book two weeks at Christmas, I’m looking at triple at £10,000 (NZ$20,000). It’s just ridiculous.”

Lowry said she has not had a Christmas in New Zealand since 2007 as a result, and her daughters have never experienced a Kiwi Christmas.

Melbourne-based Kiwi travel agent April Sherry described 2022 Christmas fares as “bonkers” compared to previous years.

Her search for fares for her family of four – two adults, one child and an infant – to fly to Wellington on December 19 and return in the New Year turned up a result of about A$3000 (NZ$3350) return.

“I remember flying back and forth pre-Covid for A$300 (NZ$335) return,” she said. “It was cheaper for us to fly return to Singapore then go home to Wellington for the two weeks.”

Sonia Wikohika, who lives in Perth, said she has decided not to return to New Zealand for Christmas because of the “absolutely disgusting prices”.

“I had looked into going home last month as my sister was unwell and they were showing up at A$3000 (NZ$3350) return for a flight that I paid just over A$1000 (NZ$1100) for pre-Covid.”

Similarly, Natalie Rules, another Kiwi in Australia, said her family of four – two adults, one child and one infant – has decided not to head home for Christmas after seeing return flights would cost them nearly A$5000 (NZ$5600).

Rules said the family paid A$1955 (NZ$2200) for flights back in March, and A$1056 (NZ$1200) for similar dates over Christmas in 2019.

A search on flight aggregator Skyscanner found that Kiwis in London could expect to pay between $1800 and $4200 for a one-way fare to Auckland in the two weeks before Christmas.

A return flight from London to Auckland leaving on December 19 and returning two weeks later on January 9 cost upwards of $6565.

Kiwis in Sydney were looking at upwards of $700 for a one-way flight to Auckland in the week leading up to Christmas, with the cheapest flight costing $719 and the most expensive $939.

Return flights from Sydney to Auckland arriving on December 19 and leaving two weeks later cost at least $1500.

A one-way flight from the Gold Coast to Auckland cost between $772 and $1013 in the week leading up to Christmas. Return flights leaving the Gold Coast on December 19 and returning two weeks later cost at least $1711.

Thomas said those who need to be somewhere on a specific date need to book early to ensure there will be seats available, and at a reasonable price.

“The message remains true for travel for the first six months of 2023. Discuss where you want to go in 2023 with your travel agent now. The time spent planning and booking now will be well spent.”

Are you a Kiwi overseas coming home for Christmas? Let us know in the comments.