Book Sunday, fly Thursday: How to save on airfares in 2022 and beyond

Sky-high prices for airfares are expected to continue into 2023, but booking at certain times can lead to significant savings.

House of Travel chief operating officer Brent Thomas said reduced airline capacity and higher fuel costs have seen airfares rise worldwide since Covid-related travel restrictions eased, with some airlines hiking their prices by as much as 30%.

International fares for the Christmas period are particularly bad this year, with overseas Kiwis looking to return home describing them variously as “disgusting” and “bonkers”.

One Cairns-based Kiwi family was “shocked” to discover it would cost nearly $12,000 for the six of them to fly to New Zealand and back for Christmas – more than they would have to pay to head to Los Angeles.

A new report from travel booking site Expedia aims to lessen the financial burden, drawing upon the Airlines Reporting Corporation’s (ARC’s) global airline ticket database – which includes more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories – to determine when travellers can get the best deals on flights. These are the key findings.

Book on Sunday

Sunday is the best day of the week to find a good-value airfare, with those who secured flights on a Sunday saving an average of 20% on domestic fares and 15% on international fares, ARC data for flights originating in New Zealand between January and August 2022 showed.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Timing is key to scoring the cheapest tickets, the report said.

Book at least one to two months in advance

Domestic travellers who booked at least a month before they flew out paid an average 30% less for fares than those who left it until later, the data showed.

That said, it pays to book even earlier, with the data showing average domestic fares were cheapest five months out from travel.

International travellers are advised to book as early as possible, with prices typically cheapest 165 days or more before departure.

You don’t need to be that well-prepared to save though: those who booked two months in advance still paid an average 15% less than those who booked last-minute.

Choose your departure date wisely

The day you fly out also makes a difference, with domestic travellers who started their trips on Saturdays spending up to 20% less than those who left on Sundays.

Meanwhile, international travellers who left on a Thursday spent close to 10% less than those who headed off on a Monday.

Being an early bird isn’t always a good thing

Travelling later in the day could reduce your chance of getting caught up in cancellations, the data showed.

Flights departing between 3am and 9am had the highest chance of being cancelled – an average 20% higher than those leaving after 9am.

Travelling off-peak can also lead to a smoother journey, with 2022 trends showing cancellations were most likely to happen in July, and least likely in April and May.

Flight delays were shortest in February and longest in July and August amid the international flight chaos dubbed “airmageddon”.

Fortunately, cancellations appear to be dropping off, with the data showing they had fallen from close to 9% in July to around 5% in August.

“The trend is expected to continue in a positive direction for travellers, meaning 2023 should see a significantly reduced risk of flight disruptions,” the report said.

Do you have any tips to save money when booking flights? Let us know in the comments.