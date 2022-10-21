The rise of the all-inclusive holiday: Why Kiwis are turning to package getaways

Wake up to a beachside breakfast and end the day with free cocktails and canapes.

I like to think of myself as the adventurous, independent type, but I booked an all-inclusive holiday once and I loved it.

My then-partner and I were in the final phase of our dying relationship when we set off but, even so, it was remarkably fun and stress-free.

Staying at the now-closed Club Med on Lindeman Island in the outer reaches of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, we ate the equivalent of three courses a day three times a day, smuggled back bottles of wine to our room, played tennis and golf because the facilities were there and we didn’t have anything better to do, and took day trips to ritzy Hamilton Island and the seven kilometres of squeaky white silica sand loveliness that is Whitehaven Beach.

A highlight was a sunset picnic in the golf course overlooking the reef – until my partner and I had a fight that led to sustained mutual punishment with the silent treatment. But still, I look back on that holiday with fondness. If we’d still loved each other, we’d have had the time of our lives. I remember thinking the hilltop chapel on Hamilton Island would make an amazing wedding venue if I ever did find “the one”.

The all-inclusive holiday is making a big comeback in the UK and New Zealand, with budget airline easyJet saying families are booking into resorts in huge numbers next year. While acknowledging they are often considered a bit “naff”, the Guardian went so far as to say “the all-inclusive holiday is destined to be the must-have break of 2023”.

“Tell me, what exactly is so naff about an all-inclusive?,” the anonymous question answerer in the article asked of their sceptical interrogator. “Is it being somewhere warm, next to a nice pool, eating as much delicious food as you want? Is that naff?”

Wang Xi/Unsplash New Zealand travel agencies have reported a rise in package holiday bookings since travel restrictions eased.

Plenty of Kiwis think not, it seems. New Zealand travel agencies have reported increased interest in all-inclusive holidays since international travel resumed en masse after the easing of Covid-related travel restrictions.

House of Travel chief operating officer Brent Thomas said the agency has experienced such strong demand for package holidays – more than before the pandemic – that it has started creating more, and to more destinations.

With the struggling New Zealand dollar and inflated cost of living, knowing exactly how much you’re going to spend on a holiday as soon as you book it is hugely appealing, he said.

“With the current cost of airfares, which are constantly changing due to high demand, to have these included in the package makes the cost of the holiday visible upfront… And everything is taken care of for you – your flights, accommodation, great experiences…”

Derek Thomson Families accounted for 20% of package holidays booked in September, Flight Centre said.

Flight Centre has also seen a rise in package bookings in recent months, with general manager of product Victoria Courtney describing all-inclusive breaks as “the ultimate travel hack” in the tough economic climate.

All-inclusive holidays typically offer better value than booking the various components of a holiday – such as flights, accommodation, transfers, activities and insurance – separately, she said.

“It also means that you don’t miss out as everything is booked in advance. You don’t need to spend your holiday time looking for activities which may have spiked in price or sold out prior. There is a peace of mind with booking packages knowing that it is all taken care of before you even set foot in an airport.”

All-inclusive getaways also offer a sense of security at a time when international travel can be anything but plain sailing (or flying), Courtney said.

“If you’ve booked with six different providers, you need to contact them all separately if any one component changes. Whereas with a package, it’s just the one.”

Brook Sabin/Stuff Knowing exactly how much a holiday will cost upfront appeals to many, House of Travel’s Brent Thomas said.

It’s not just families who are booking packages either. Courtney said couples made up almost half (47%) of bookings in September. Families accounted for 20%, and solo travellers for the remaining 33%. With clients ranging in age from their mid-20s to their 60s, Courtney said package holidays have garnered “real traction across generations”.

Thomas concurred, saying that “all types” of people book package getaways, from those wanting to stay at all-inclusive resorts in the likes of Fiji and Phuket to customers looking for an easy way to explore a part of Australia they’re unfamiliar with (such as the Northern Territory or Tasmania) or Europe.

As for the suggestion – or accusation – that all-inclusive holidays are uncool, Courtney and Thomas said they can be exactly what you want them to be.

“Whether you want to quad bike through the Cook Islands, party at Pride in Sydney, or attend a popular gig overseas, there is a massive variety of what is on offer,” Courtney said.

“Packages allow you to experience adventures that would be more complicated to book separately as we can get you into activities you didn’t know about without the hassle of having to research and plan. Packages can offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences and work around what you want. That’s what makes them so appealing.”

Thomas noted that New Zealand packages differ from their UK counterparts and are probably not what springs to mind for many when they hear the words “all-inclusive holiday”.

“We have such an incredible range of different packages available for a range of destinations that include some amazing experiences,” he said.

Highlights this week include a 17-night Europe package with return flights, accommodation in London, Paris and Amsterdam, train travel between the cities, a cruise or tour in each, and a Rhine River cruise from Amsterdam to Basel from $10,999 per person.

There’s also a self-drive package out of Ireland with return flights, a rental car and eight nights accommodation, including two in a manor house, from $5099 per person.

“That’s definitely not naff and unadventurous,” he said, adding that packages can be tailored to suit travellers’ budgets and preferences.

Asked whether more Kiwis should consider all-inclusive getaways, Courtney said “absolutely. It’s really a no-brainer. They offer better value with less stress. Whether you are solo and want peace of mind, or are booking for a large group and want ease of travel, it means you can grab your passport knowing you are covered.”

I don’t know about you, but after the three years we’ve had, I could do with your stereotypical flop-and-drop break where my biggest decision each day will be whether to opt for a pina colada or lower-calorie mojito to drink and what to have for dinner. Call me uncool and unadventurous if you must, but I think a more accurate description would be “in need of a properly relaxing break that won’t overtax the bank account”.