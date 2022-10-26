BBC under fire for Doctor Who scene at famous UK tourist spot Durdle Door

Durdle Door is a famous tourist spot in Dorset. It was used in the final scene of Doctor Who.

**Spoilers if you haven’t seen the episode yet**

As millions tuned in to watch Jodie Whittaker’s final moments in Doctor Who, the landowners of a famous tourist spot in Dorset were furious.

Whittaker’s regeneration scene, where the 13th Doctor transformed into old-time favourite David Tennant ahead of the show’s 60th anniversary episode in 2023, was depicted at Durdle Door, one of Dorset’s most photographed and iconic attractions.

The scene shows the Tardis and Whittaker’s incarnation of the Doctor regenerate in a sunrise spectacle atop the famous limestone arch.

The actual scene was filmed with the use of a green screen, and not at the arch - but the landowners are upset they didn’t know it was going to be depicted in the scene and are worried it could encourage risky behaviour by tourists.

Lulworth Estate claimed the BBC was “duplicitous and dishonest” over its request to film the scene at Durdle Door. The estate gave permission to the BBC to film, but claims the broadcaster didn’t reveal how it was going to be used.

The limestone rock has become a famous tourist attraction in recent years, but has attracted dangerous behaviour by tourists. The site was closed temporarily in 2020 after three people were seriously injured jumping off cliffs into the sea.

Lulworth Estate is worried the regeneration scene may encourage tourists to “put themselves in a dangerous position” and climb on top of the structure.

In a statement to the BBC, the Dorset estate said: "When consenting to the use of Durdle Door for an episode of Doctor Who, the BBC decided not to include a proper description of what they intended.

"If we had known we would not have agreed, because of the encouragement that this may give to some of our visitors to put themselves in a dangerous position, the consequences of which have been well documented."

It said it was considering banning the broadcaster from any future filming at Lulworth. It acknowledges that neither the Tardis nor the Doctor were actually on top of the rock, but “this would not necessarily be accepted by viewers and has now increased the difficulties we continue to have regarding the safety of visitors to Durdle Door."

The BBC has responded saying the regeneration scene "was a tightly kept secret".

"Although we were granted permission to film with a drone we weren’t asked how the location would be portrayed on screen.

“We truly felt that this dramatic scene is one that the Doctor Who audience would come to expect from the show.”