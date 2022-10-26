Melbourne Cricket Ground private box to transform into pop-up hotel suite for T20 final

The pop-up MCG accommodation, which includes a private master suite, modern kitchen, living space and uninterrupted views of the pitch, will cost just AU$30 for the night, and include a range of perks.

Forget a VIP box. Australian cricket fans will get the chance to be part of Melbourne Cricket Ground history with a one-night-only pop-up hotel suite set within the nation's biggest sporting stage.

One cricket fan and their guest will have the opportunity to spend the night in a private box turned luxury hotel suite at the MCG for the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, November 13.

It's the first time in its near 170-year history fans will be able to sleep inside the iconic stadium, which remains Australia's largest with a capacity of 100,000 people.

The pop-up MCG accommodation, which includes a private master suite, modern kitchen, living space and uninterrupted views of the pitch, will cost just AU$30 (NZ$33) for the night, and include a range of perks.

Of course, there's a catch – the one-night-only experience is available on a first come, first served basis by travel platform Booking.com.

Reservations for the luxury suite, dubbed the Unforgettable Legends Lounge, will open on Friday, October 28 at 9am (AEST), and punters will need to be quick to secure their night's stay.

Supplied The pop-up suite at the MCG been designed with cricket fans in mind, kitted out with memorabilia and tributes to cricket legends, as well as a cricket-themed gift pack to take home.

The suite has been designed with cricket fans in mind, kitted out with memorabilia and tributes to cricket legends, as well as a cricket-themed gift pack to take home.

However, as well as the overnight stay and exclusive World Cup final perch, the experience features a number of add-ons, including in-suite private massages for two, a gourmet food experience led by a personal chef and on-demand bartender, and return economy flights to Melbourne from the guest's home city.

The one-off Booking.com stay has been launched to promote the platform's role as official accommodation and attractions booking partner for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

News of the hotel suite pop-up comes after last weekend's record-breaking T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, the most highly attended event not involving Australian participants.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps beat Australia by 89 runs on Saturday to make a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

