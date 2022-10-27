Mum of two refuses to switch seats on plane so family could sit together: 'I am not a villain'

A US woman has passionately defended her decision to refuse a request to switch first-class plane seats on a flight so a family could be seated together.

In a series of viral videos, traveller Maresa Friedman shared her awkward experience after she was asked to move to a different seat on a recent Delta Air Lines flight.

Friedman said a family of three wanted her to move from her allotted seat so they could be closer together. Because she had specifically booked this seat, the stubborn traveller politely denied their request.

“I am not a villain for not moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for,” Friedman, a mother of two, captioned her clip on TikTok. “I am also a mom so it's called PLANNING AHEAD.”

In a separate series of videos, the frequent flier said it wasn't fair that she should move seats simply because a family wanted to sit near each other.

She also suggested the family move to economy class if they want to sit in the same row.

“If the airline bumps you or moves you or whatever, totally fair, so the suggestion I gave was basically like, ‘Oh, if all of you want to sit in together, in a row, since first class is two seats and two seats, I'm sure you could ask the people behind you. I think they would be super pumped to sit [in first class] so that the three of you could be together,’” Friedman said.

“To which, of course, I just got ‘the look’. The flight attendant just looked at me like … ‘That was a good suggestion.’”

Friedman said the family shot her “side eyes” and “death stares” for the duration of the flight because of her refusal.

“It didn't stop this mom from [giving me] side eye. I was getting looked at – she was talking about me,” she added.

“If you book with the airline, because this has happened to us as a family of four who travels together, they will group your reservation together. So, the only time that you might be separated is if you miss a flight or a connection.”

She then offered a piece of advice to fellow travellers who insist on asking people to switch seats: buy travel insurance.

“Things like travel insurance will not only prevent problems like this – you can actually use travel insurance to file claims to get many back or rebook on another carrier,” she added. “So again, all preventable.”

After sharing her video, Friedman copped backlash from several people who claimed she was being unfair.

But the mum was steadfast in her position, claiming it wasn't her responsibility to “accommodate” other travellers.

“Before you come for me, I have two kids, so I have been there, even in the early stages and I would buy my baby a seat next to me. But when you book with the airlines, you have to tell them to book your reservations together and that you're travelling with a minor,” she continued.

“That way, when they are looking to bump people, they make sure to set you next to one another.”

Friedman added: “And by the way, the few times that I did switch seats in my lifetime, it was horrific. Never again.”

A lot of people in the comment section agreed with her position and supported her choice to stay in her assigned seat.

“You're NEVER a villain for not giving up a paid seat. Period. Folks need to, one, plan ahead, and two, pay up if they want your seat,” one person commented.

Another user added: “I don't give up my seat anywhere ever on a plane. I reserved it early enough to get what I wanted. Your loss if you didn't.”

Her awkward plane dilemma comes after a fierce discussion was sparked online over the fairness of plane seat-switching.

A man asked Reddit on the popular AITA thread if he was rude to not “give up” his seat for a fellow passenger's husband.

“When I recounted this incident to my in-laws they said that I should have just moved as she had a baby with her and that turned into a different conversation about baby expectations,” he wrote.

“My wife agrees with me that her poor planning is not our problem.”

