This is the best Air NZ meal I've had — and it wasn't in Business Class

REVIEW: Airline food is one of my favourite things about travel. Tucking down on a meal high in the sky usually means an adventure is about to unfold.

But meals at 36,000 feet can be hit-and-miss. Despite huge leaps in aviation technology, food still looks like it’s a glorified microwave dinner and often tastes like it too. However, on a recent Air New Zealand flight, I had the best airline meal I’ve ever tried. And no, it wasn’t in Business - I ate this further back in the plane.

The route

Auckland to Singapore, NZ282.

The plane

A 787-9 (known as a Dreamliner)

The Lounge

Air New Zealand’s International Lounge at Auckland Airport is a haven for this flight.

It departs at 1.05 in the morning, meaning good food and comfortable seats are a must – and this lounge delivers both.

Time in the air

10 hours and 26 minutes; we took off 10 minutes late and arrived one minute late.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff

The seat

I was booked in Economy, but used a Recognition Upgrade (free upgrades offered to Airpoints Gold and Gold Elite members) to get into Premium Economy.

Our seat had a 41" (104.1cm) pitch, 9" (22.9cm) recline and width of 19.3" (49cm) - making it one of the most luxurious Premium Economy seats in the sky.

The entertainment

Air New Zealand’s seat-back touchscreen has lots of content options, but it was a little light on new blockbusters - perhaps owing to the fact the movie studios are still catching up after Covid-19 disruptions. I’m looking forward to the day an airline offers Netflix or services like Neon or Disney+ on their flights.

Brook Sabin/Stuff

The amenities

An impressive little amenity kit was given out to Premium Economy customers, which includes a dental kit, ear plugs, a fancy Air New Zealand pen, hand cream and an eye mask.

The food

This was a strong point of the service - the meal was better than I’ve had on many Business Class flights on other airlines.

In particular, the breakfast before landing was impressive. It was pork belly on noodles with bok choy, together with a fresh fruit salad, yoghurt and Vogel's cereal.

Brook Sabin/Stuff

The pork belly was light and tender to eat, and the fatty layer was delicious - almost restaurant quality, which is pretty remarkable for something prepared many hours earlier. It remains the best meal I’ve had in the sky.

If you’re no fan of pork, there were two other options.

The service

The small Premium Economy Cabin was served by the most attentive cabin crew member I’ve ever come across; I wish I got his name because he deserves credit.

Every passenger was greeted personally, and for the rest of the ten hours, he treated each of us as if we were in Business Class.

The best bit was the delight he took in his job; happiness is contagious.

The frequency

Air New Zealand has daily flights between Auckland and Singapore.

The essentials

Flights from Auckland to Singapore from around $1741 return in Economy and $2687 return in Premium Economy.

Brook Sabin/Stuff

The verdict

If you’re needing a night of sleep on a flight, and are after some great food, consider upgrading to Premium Economy.

If you don’t want to stump up the full fare, you can also try a OneUp upgrade where you bid what you think the seat is worth before the flight. You might just snag the upgrade if there’s a free seat and your bid is higher than others.

If you happen to make it to Premium, you’re in for a great meal and service.

The writer paid his own way.