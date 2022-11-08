Welcome to NZ: The law many travellers break as soon as they get off the plane

Passengers are unable to use phones in the Customs hall, pictured. (This photo was taken with a phone from adjacent Duty-Free area)

I could tell they had found something in the bag. A border official leaned closer to the screen and pointed something out to a colleague.

A few seconds later, the bag spat out the other end, and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) staff member started asking whose bag it was. Nobody answered. Growing a little more impatient, she raised her voice – “whose bag is this!?”

I think I knew the answer. Only one person was not listening: the guy behind me on his phone. Before I could point in his direction, the baggage inspector had already cottoned on. “Oi!” she said, in a very Kiwi way for a border official to get attention. “Get off your phone; you can’t use them here.”

Many people heading through international airports are concerned they might get a $400 instant fine if they accidentally forget to declare food they’re carrying. But there is another $400 fine not as many people are aware of: using your phone.

After arriving on an international flight, there are certain places in New Zealand airports where using your phone is illegal. The first is the Customs hall, where border processing is done. That’s the area straight after Duty-Free, where the Smart Gates and Customs Officers work.

On a recent international trip, I witnessed several people using their phones while queueing for the Smart Gate. Even more people were using them in the queue to see a border official.

The ban was in place “because mobile phone use can hinder law enforcement activities at the border”, explained Steve Waugh, Customs Manager at Auckland Airport.

The second area you’re unable to use your phone is the screening area for baggage - that’s where the X-ray machines are, alongside the search areas.

People are unable to use phones in the Customs processing areas.

However, a spokesperson for MPI confirmed you’re still able to use your phones when waiting for your baggage at the carousels, and in the queue waiting to talk to an officer about your baggage (before you enter the screening area).

A spokesperson for Aviation Security confirmed phone use is permitted during security screening – that’s where you are checked for any items you’re bringing on the plane.

On the way out of the country, you’re unable to use your phone in the Customs Controlled Area - that’s where border processing takes place. On a recent trip through Auckland Airport, an airport worker was telling passengers to put their phone away as soon as they entered the departures area.

A spokesperson for Customs said using a mobile phone in a prohibited area can result in a $400 fine. Customs confirmed it had fined passengers in the past but was unable to find any record of recent infringements.

It isn’t just phones that are restricted in these areas; the ban extends to cameras, video recorders, laptops, tablets, or other forms of electronic communication – but excludes disability devices.

Customs said it takes an education-first approach in most cases and initially informs people to stop using their phones by verbal request and they “tend to comply”.