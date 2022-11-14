Coral nursery ‘gives birth’ for the first time on the Great Barrier Reef

A coral nursery on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has “given birth” for the first time since corals were planted there four years ago.

The coral spawning event, which sees thousands of tiny pink bundles of eggs and sperm erupt from branching acropora corals, occurred on Saturday night at Fitzroy Island off Cairns.

Coral spawning on the famous reef only happens once a year, and has to coincide with the right water temperatures and a full moon. The phenomenon is the biggest reproduction event on the planet, but always has an air of mystery around it as no scientist can predict exactly when it will occur. The rest of the outer reef is expected to reproduce next month after the full moon.

The corals which spawned over the weekend were planted at Welcome Bay in 2018 as part of a pilot research programme at Fitzroy Island to develop a coral nursery, where fragments of coral are attached to underwater frames, which grow and are later replanted onto the reef.

READ MORE:

* Fragments of opportunity: Can dive tourism help save the Great Barrier Reef?

* Lady Musgrave HQ: The ocean glamping experience you never knew existed

* Ocean warming rate could quadruple by 2090 if we don't mitigate climate change



“We planted coral cuttings in a degraded patch of reef and these pioneer species have grown to around one metre in diameter helping to create a healthy and complex habitat for various corals and marine life,” said marine biologist and Master Reef Guide Azri Saparwan.

“Watching our coral babies reproduce for the first time to create the next generation of corals was a beautiful and humbling experience.

Supplied The spawning event at the coral nursery marks a major milestone for the pilot programme.

“The spawning was a showcase of how the Great Barrier Reef generates new coral recruits each year as part of its regeneration process.”

The Great Barrier Reef is a Unesco World Heritage Site, and is a collection of nearly 3000 individual reefs, the largest collection in the world.

However, due to climate change and overfishing, the reef faces a number of threats. Back to back coral bleaching, extreme weather events such as cyclones, and outbreaks of coral-eating Crown of Thorns starfish have all damaged the reef over the last decade, and overfishing of certain species pushes the marine ecosystem out of balance.

Coral reefs do recover, and bleached corals are not dead, as long as water temperatures cool from the peak that caused the bleaching, and that there's enough time to heal before another event. Coral nursery replanting programmes on the Great Barrier Reef can help rejuvenate damaged reefs.

The Fitzroy Island nursery was created through a partnership with the Reef Restoration Foundation, Tropical North Queensland tourism industry, and corporate sponsors.

“It is a community effort as we receive no government funding and rely on the support of around 50 volunteers, with about one-third of these experienced divers working in the tourism industry,” said Foundation chief executive, Ryan Donnelly.

“Cuttings at this site were taken from healthy corals and attached to ‘coral tree’ frames suspended underwater using techniques pioneered at reef restoration sites in Florida.

“These cuttings grow faster in the nursery setting allowing us to then plant them onto hard substrate after about six months.

Supplied Coral spawning on the Great Barrier Reef is the biggest reproduction event on the planet.

As the cuttings establish themselves, other coral species also become established and marine life including invertebrates, colourful tropical fish and turtles become part of the habitat, said Donnelly.

“Coral spawning is our second goal after achieving a complex habitat as it means the reef is regenerating as nature intended.

“Successful coral spawning will mark a critical threshold for Reef Restoration Foundation which was a start-up organisation building partnerships and supporters from nothing five short years ago.”

Donnelly said the challenge for the Great Barrier Reef is far from over with scientists telling us the water will continue to warm, but we are up for the fight. In a changing climate, it is all about buying time and selling hope.

“We need to drastically reduce global emissions, but at the same time work collaboratively to build the resilience of the places we love. We all have a role to play.”