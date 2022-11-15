Airfares in New Zealand: Are Kiwis being ripped off?

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says customers should book early to avoid paying high airfares (video published June 2022).

If you’ve been shocked by the size of the dent in your bank account after booking a flight this year, you’re not alone.

Pent-up demand for travel, limited flights and soaring fuel costs have seen airfares skyrocket worldwide since Covid-related travel restrictions eased – particularly over the festive season.

Kiwi social media users have been quick to accuse the national carrier of price gouging, but are we really paying more to fly than those elsewhere?

Here we compare the cost of flying per 100 kilometres on various domestic and international routes.

The prices below are the cheapest economy class fares we could find when booking directly with the airlines for a departure date of May 1, 2023, and a return date of May 22, 2023 – far enough into the future to avoid last-minute price hikes.

Budget airlines such as Jetstar, which often don’t include checked bags or meals, are excluded from this analysis.

Domestic flights

Auckland to Wellington

Distance travelled: 960km return

Airline: Air New Zealand

Fare: $188

Fare per 100km: $19.58

123RF Based on this analysis, shorter domestic flights within New Zealand are on the expensive side, but longer ones – such as Auckland to Queenstown – are similar.

Auckland to Queenstown

Distance travelled: 2050km return

Airline: Air New Zealand

Fare: $248

Fare per 100km: $12.10

Sydney to Melbourne

Distance travelled: 1410km return

Airline: Virgin Australia

Fare: $328

Fare per 100km: $23.26

Los Angeles to New York

Distance travelled: 7872km return

Airline: United Airlines

Fare: $711

Fare per 100km: $9.03

London to Manchester

Distance travelled: 524.82km

Airline: British Airways

Fare: $241

Fare per 100km: $46

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand’s Auckland to Queenstown route was cheaper per kilometre than short-haul flights between the UK and Europe.

International flights

Auckland to Brisbane

Distance travelled: 4578km return

Airline: Air New Zealand

Fare: $731

Fare per 100km: $15.97

Auckland to London

Distance travelled: 36,654km return

Airline: United (partly operated by Air New Zealand)

Fare: $2414

Fare per 100km: $6.59

London to Auckland

Distance travelled: 36,654km return

Airline: United (partly operated by Air New Zealand)

Fare: $1851

Fare per 100km: $5.05

Melbourne to London

Distance travelled: 33,814km return

Airline: Qantas

Fare: $2736

Fare per 100km: $8.09

SUPPLIED United Airlines’s London to Auckland service proved to be the cheapest flight per kilometre.

Wellington to Bangkok

Distance travelled: 19,746km return

Airline: Emirates

Fare: $1594

Fare per 100km: $8.18

Singapore to London

Distance travelled: 21,776km return

Airline: Qatar

Fare: $1425

Fare per 100km: $6.54

New York to Paris

Distance travelled: 11,674km return

Airline: Air Portugal

Fare: $1128

Fare per 100km: $9.66

Auckland to Delhi

Distance travelled: 24,978km return

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Fare: $1517

Fare per 100km: $6.07

Carl Court/AP Stuff Travel crunched the numbers to discover it was cheaper fly to London from Auckland than Melbourne.

Christchurch to Los Angeles

Distance travelled: 22,212km return

Airline: Air New Zealand

Fare: $1660

Fare per 100km: $7.47

UK and Europe flights

London to Rome

Distance travelled: 2928km return

Airline: ITA Airways

Fare: $455

Fare per 100km: $15.54

London to Madrid

Distance travelled: 2486km return

Airline: British Airways

Fare: $279

Fare per 100km: $11.22

Paris to Nice

Distance travelled: 1586km return

Air France

$238

Fare per 100km: $15

Short-haul flight comparison

The London to Manchester flight was by far the most expensive at $46 per 100km, followed by the Sydney to Melbourne flight at $23.26 per 100km. The Auckland to Wellington service was the third priciest at $19.58 per 100km. Auckland to Queenstown was significantly cheaper at $12.10 per 100km, but nowhere near as cheap as the Los Angeles to New York route’s $9.03 per 100km.

Flights within Europe were slightly cheaper than the Auckland to Queenstown flight, costing between $11.22 and $15 per 100km. Similarly, the trans-Tasman service from Auckland to Brisbane cost $15.97 per 100km.

Shorter flights cost more to operate per kilometre than longer routes because certain costs, such as the fuel burnt when taxiing and landing, remain the same no matter the length of the flight. The aircraft also spends a greater portion of time on the ground, during which time it isn’t earning anything.

Long-haul flight comparison

Of all the long-haul flights looked at, the longest – United Airlines’ London to Auckland service (partly operated by Air New Zealand) – was the cheapest per kilometre.

Singapore Airlines’ Auckland to Delhi service came in second place, followed by Qatar’s Singapore to London route.

Interestingly, it proved significantly cheaper to fly to London from Auckland than Melbourne, despite the Auckland route being slightly longer.

It was also significantly cheaper to fly from London to Auckland return than vice versa.

So are Kiwis paying too much for flights?

Based on this analysis, shorter domestic flights within New Zealand are on the expensive side, but longer ones – such as Auckland to Queenstown – are similar, if slightly more, than what people are paying per kilometre in Australia, the US, and Europe. As mentioned, the UK domestic flight cost significantly more.

Long-haul flights to New Zealand can be a relative bargain, with shorter routes tending to command higher fares per kilometre. Trans-Tasman services, meanwhile, cost a similar amount to short-haul international routes within the UK and Europe.

Based on this analysis, we’re paying pretty similar amounts to travellers elsewhere and, in some cases, are getting better deals than our friends across the ditch.

Prices are expected to remain high worldwide until fuel prices level out and the short-staffed airline industry is better able to keep up with demand.