Airfares in New Zealand: Are Kiwis being ripped off?
If you’ve been shocked by the size of the dent in your bank account after booking a flight this year, you’re not alone.
Pent-up demand for travel, limited flights and soaring fuel costs have seen airfares skyrocket worldwide since Covid-related travel restrictions eased – particularly over the festive season.
Kiwi social media users have been quick to accuse the national carrier of price gouging, but are we really paying more to fly than those elsewhere?
Here we compare the cost of flying per 100 kilometres on various domestic and international routes.
The prices below are the cheapest economy class fares we could find when booking directly with the airlines for a departure date of May 1, 2023, and a return date of May 22, 2023 – far enough into the future to avoid last-minute price hikes.
Budget airlines such as Jetstar, which often don’t include checked bags or meals, are excluded from this analysis.
Domestic flights
Auckland to Wellington
Distance travelled: 960km return
Airline: Air New Zealand
Fare: $188
Fare per 100km: $19.58
Auckland to Queenstown
Distance travelled: 2050km return
Airline: Air New Zealand
Fare: $248
Fare per 100km: $12.10
Sydney to Melbourne
Distance travelled: 1410km return
Airline: Virgin Australia
Fare: $328
Fare per 100km: $23.26
Los Angeles to New York
Distance travelled: 7872km return
Airline: United Airlines
Fare: $711
Fare per 100km: $9.03
London to Manchester
Distance travelled: 524.82km
Airline: British Airways
Fare: $241
Fare per 100km: $46
International flights
Auckland to Brisbane
Distance travelled: 4578km return
Airline: Air New Zealand
Fare: $731
Fare per 100km: $15.97
Auckland to London
Distance travelled: 36,654km return
Airline: United (partly operated by Air New Zealand)
Fare: $2414
Fare per 100km: $6.59
London to Auckland
Distance travelled: 36,654km return
Airline: United (partly operated by Air New Zealand)
Fare: $1851
Fare per 100km: $5.05
Melbourne to London
Distance travelled: 33,814km return
Airline: Qantas
Fare: $2736
Fare per 100km: $8.09
Wellington to Bangkok
Distance travelled: 19,746km return
Airline: Emirates
Fare: $1594
Fare per 100km: $8.18
Singapore to London
Distance travelled: 21,776km return
Airline: Qatar
Fare: $1425
Fare per 100km: $6.54
New York to Paris
Distance travelled: 11,674km return
Airline: Air Portugal
Fare: $1128
Fare per 100km: $9.66
Auckland to Delhi
Distance travelled: 24,978km return
Airline: Singapore Airlines
Fare: $1517
Fare per 100km: $6.07
Christchurch to Los Angeles
Distance travelled: 22,212km return
Airline: Air New Zealand
Fare: $1660
Fare per 100km: $7.47
UK and Europe flights
London to Rome
Distance travelled: 2928km return
Airline: ITA Airways
Fare: $455
Fare per 100km: $15.54
London to Madrid
Distance travelled: 2486km return
Airline: British Airways
Fare: $279
Fare per 100km: $11.22
Paris to Nice
Distance travelled: 1586km return
Air France
$238
Fare per 100km: $15
Short-haul flight comparison
The London to Manchester flight was by far the most expensive at $46 per 100km, followed by the Sydney to Melbourne flight at $23.26 per 100km. The Auckland to Wellington service was the third priciest at $19.58 per 100km. Auckland to Queenstown was significantly cheaper at $12.10 per 100km, but nowhere near as cheap as the Los Angeles to New York route’s $9.03 per 100km.
Flights within Europe were slightly cheaper than the Auckland to Queenstown flight, costing between $11.22 and $15 per 100km. Similarly, the trans-Tasman service from Auckland to Brisbane cost $15.97 per 100km.
Shorter flights cost more to operate per kilometre than longer routes because certain costs, such as the fuel burnt when taxiing and landing, remain the same no matter the length of the flight. The aircraft also spends a greater portion of time on the ground, during which time it isn’t earning anything.
Long-haul flight comparison
Of all the long-haul flights looked at, the longest – United Airlines’ London to Auckland service (partly operated by Air New Zealand) – was the cheapest per kilometre.
Singapore Airlines’ Auckland to Delhi service came in second place, followed by Qatar’s Singapore to London route.
Interestingly, it proved significantly cheaper to fly to London from Auckland than Melbourne, despite the Auckland route being slightly longer.
It was also significantly cheaper to fly from London to Auckland return than vice versa.
So are Kiwis paying too much for flights?
Based on this analysis, shorter domestic flights within New Zealand are on the expensive side, but longer ones – such as Auckland to Queenstown – are similar, if slightly more, than what people are paying per kilometre in Australia, the US, and Europe. As mentioned, the UK domestic flight cost significantly more.
Long-haul flights to New Zealand can be a relative bargain, with shorter routes tending to command higher fares per kilometre. Trans-Tasman services, meanwhile, cost a similar amount to short-haul international routes within the UK and Europe.
Based on this analysis, we’re paying pretty similar amounts to travellers elsewhere and, in some cases, are getting better deals than our friends across the ditch.
Prices are expected to remain high worldwide until fuel prices level out and the short-staffed airline industry is better able to keep up with demand.