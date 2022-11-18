The best early-bird Black Friday deals for Kiwi travellers

If you’re planning so-called “revenge travel” to make up for lost time during the pandemic, now’s the time to start scouting for a good deal.

Whatever you think of Black Friday, which began in the US and has become a global discount shopping phenomenon, it’s one of the best times of year to bag yourself a bargain - including on travel.

Already battling to keep up with demand, Air New Zealand won’t be offering any Black Friday deals this year, but plenty of other travel companies are. Some deals won’t be unveiled until Black Friday rolls around on November 25, but others are available now. Here are five of the best travel deals you can lock in now.

Save on accommodation with Booking.com

Travel booking platform Booking.com is offering 30% off accommodation worldwide, with deals including rooms in Ubud, Bali from $9 a night, and in Bangkok, Thailand from $12.

To search for deals, head to the Black Friday landing page - participating accommodation is marked with a Black Friday badge. Book before December 1, 2022 for stays until the end of December 2023.

Luca Bruno/AP Contiki’s Black Friday deals include trips through Europe.

Score 25% off Contiki tours

Ready for your OE? Contiki is offering 25% off some of its top-selling tours, including its 12-day ‘European Discovery’ trip beginning and ending in London.

If you’re between 18 and 39, you can look forward to a private boat ride through the Venetian canals, eating gelato in Rome, sipping Bavarian beer in Munich, and exploring Paris, Amsterdam, Florence, Austria’s Tyrol mountain range and more.

The sale begins on November 23 and ends December 1. To register your interest, visit contiki.com/en-nz/activity/black-friday.

123 rf Costsaver’s Iberian Explorer tour begins in Barcelona and takes in Portugal as well as Spain.

Knock $200 off holiday packages with Webjet

Trans-Tasman online travel agency Webjet is offering $200 off holiday packages to destinations within New Zealand and around the globe.

Packages include five nights in Bali and return flights from $1360 per person, five nights in luxury accommodation in Melbourne from $1320, and five nights in upscale digs in Queenstown from $1130.

Book before 11:59pm on November 30 using the coupon code 200BLKFRI to get the discount on trips until July 31, 2023. You’ll need to spend at least $2000 to qualify.

Get 15% off overseas guided tours

Tour operators Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Costsaver are offering 15% off some of their top-selling tours internationally.

Budget tour specialist Costsaver’s deals include $434 off its 13-day Iberian Explorer tour, which will take you from Barcelona to Madrid via Valencia, Granada, the Costa del Sol, Seville, Lisbon, Salamanca, and the ancient cave dwellings at Guadix. Head away on May 6, 20 or 27 next year and you’ll pay from $2461 per person.

Supplied Norwegian Cruise Line has a two-for-the-price of one deal.

Insight Vacations’ Black Friday specials include $930 off its 13-day Britain and Ireland tour, now priced from $5292 per person twin share.

Trafalgar, meanwhile, is offering $899 off its 16-day Spain, Morocco and Portugal tour, taking the price per person to as little as $5096 per person.

See each operator’s website for details, and book and pay in full before December 5, 2022.

A world of deals with House of Travel

House of Travel’s Black Friday sale includes deals with several of its tour operators.

These include $600 off Globus tours in Canada per couple, $500 off Britain and Ireland tours, and $400 off tours in Australia, the USA and Europe.

The sale runs until November 30, 2022.

Cut-price cruises

One of the best things about a cruise (aside from being able to visit multiple destinations and only having to unpack once) is knowing exactly how much your holiday will cost upfront. And there are already some great deals around to make that number smaller still.

Norwegian Cruise Line is allowing the second guest in each eligible booking to sail for free, and throwing in US$200 (NZ$326) worth of credit to be used on board. You’ll also be able to choose up to five of the cruise line’s ‘free at sea’ offers, which include complementary drinks and speciality dining packages, and credits for shore excursions.

Cruises head to a wide range of destinations worldwide, including New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands.

If you’d prefer to cruise French canals on a luxury barge, European Waterways is offering 25% off two of its most popular charters – the eight-passenger Enchante, which cruises along the Canal du Midi in the south of France, and the 12-passenger La Belle Epoque, which sails through northern Burgundy.

The price tags sound high (you’ll pay €43,125 (NZ$72,850) for the former and €33,000 (NZ$55,750) for the latter), but if money’s no object or you get a group together, you’re looking at savings of up to €14,375 (NZ$24,285).

Meanwhile, Holland America Line is offering onboard credit of US$200 per stateroom on five- to 13-day voyages, and US$400 on trips of 14 days or more. The deal runs until December 1, 2022.

For more details, ask your travel agent or visit the relevant cruise line’s website.

Save even more at duty-free

Saving on your trip gives you another excuse to shop up a storm at duty-free.

Auckland Airport has Black Friday deals on everything from beauty products and technology to champagne. You can order online and arrange to pick your item up on departure or arrival at the collection point.